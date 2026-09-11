NuminX and Structured Investing: An Overview of Midhvankrishna Kyal’s Approach

With NuminX, founder and CEO Midhvankrishna Kyal is attempting to bring diversification, institutional infrastructure and a portfolio-led approach to digital assets—positioning crypto as an asset-allocation conversation rather than simply a trading opportunity.

For years, cryptocurrency investing in India has largely been associated with trading—choosing individual tokens, attempting to time market cycles and navigating significant price volatility. Midhvankrishna Kyal, Founder and CEO of NuminX, believes the next phase of the digital-asset market could look markedly different.

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His proposition is built around a relatively simple idea: what if investors could approach digital assets with some of the same principles traditionally applied to wealth management—diversification, disciplined allocation, institutional custody and a long-term investment horizon?

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That thinking has shaped NuminX, a Mumbai-based digital-asset investment platform operated by Topchain Technologies Private Limited. Corporate records show that Topchain Technologies was incorporated in March 2025, while NuminX today offers structured digital-asset products through its technology platform.

For Kyal, the objective is not merely to make cryptocurrencies easier to access. It is to build a framework through which investors can think about them differently.

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From Traditional Finance to Digital Assets

Kyal's own background provides context to this approach.

Company investor material identifies him as a BSc gold medallist with an MSc in Finance and notes his previous experience as an analyst at Shriram Wealth. His LinkedIn profile also lists postgraduate study at EU Business School, with coursework spanning advanced corporate finance, financial reporting and capital markets.

Rather than abandoning the principles of traditional finance when entering the crypto ecosystem, Kyal appears to have carried them with him.

NuminX is consequently being developed around portfolio construction rather than frequent trading.

The distinction is significant. A conventional crypto exchange gives users access to individual assets and leaves decisions around selection, timing and allocation largely to them. NuminX's proposition centres instead on structured products intended to provide defined digital-asset exposure.

“The larger opportunity is to move the conversation around crypto from individual tokens and short-term speculation towards disciplined portfolio allocation.”

— Midhvankrishna Kyal, Founder & CEO, NuminX

Building a More Structured Route into Crypto

Among the products currently presented by NuminX is exposure to the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI). NuminX's Google Play listing states that the company has a licensing partnership with Bloomberg to replicate and distribute the index, giving investors benchmark-driven exposure to leading digital assets.

The platform also lists a Bitcoin-focused product. Its website additionally presents a Crypto & Gold product, although NuminX's current FAQ describes BGCI and Bitcoin as its two core products and indicates further products are upcoming. For publication, I would have the company confirm the current commercial availability of the Crypto & Gold offering.

This product-led structure reflects the broader idea behind NuminX: investors should not necessarily need to become crypto traders simply because they want exposure to digital assets.

Security and transparency are another part of the proposition. NuminX states that it uses institutional custody infrastructure, insured cold storage and a blockchain-based Proof of Reserves mechanism that enables investors to verify assets held on the platform.

The platform also allows investments through conventional INR banking rails including IMPS, NEFT and RTGS, according to its FAQ, further reducing the operational divide between conventional investing and digital assets.

An Investor Mindset, Rather Than a Trader Mindset

Underlying these features is a change in vocabulary that Kyal considers important.

Instead of asking which cryptocurrency will rise next?, an investor might ask: what role, if any, should digital assets play within my overall portfolio?

The second question is much closer to traditional wealth management.

It also acknowledges that digital assets remain inherently risky. NuminX itself cautions that the crypto market is highly volatile and that its products carry investment risk. Its investor material similarly states that returns are not guaranteed.

That acknowledgement is particularly relevant as the industry seeks greater participation from sophisticated investors who may be interested in the asset class but uncomfortable with the speculative culture historically surrounding it.

“Our ambition is not to make people trade more crypto. It is to give investors a more structured way to understand and access the asset class.”

— Midhvankrishna Kyal

Moving Up the Wealth Management Curve

NuminX is also looking beyond retail participation.

Through NuminX Prime, the company is positioning premium investment services towards institutions and high-net-worth individuals, with curated digital-asset strategies supported by what the company describes as institutional-grade infrastructure.

This points towards a larger ambition.

Rather than positioning itself solely as another consumer crypto application, NuminX is attempting to operate at the intersection of traditional finance and digital-asset infrastructure.

Its investor material describes a broader progression across retail investors, HNIs, family offices and institutional participants.

Kyal has also begun participating in India's wider alternative-investment conversation. He was listed as Founder and CEO of NuminX at an EqClique investment event alongside professionals from private markets, alternative investments and financial services.

The Road Ahead

The opportunity comes with considerable complexity.

India's digital-asset ecosystem continues to operate within a distinctive tax and regulatory environment, while volatility and investor protection remain important considerations. Building a credible investment business in the category therefore requires more than an intuitive interface or access to cryptocurrencies.

It requires trust.

For NuminX, the attempt to build that trust rests on structured products, institutional infrastructure, transparency and a philosophy inherited, perhaps counterintuitively, from traditional finance itself.

The company is still young, and its ability to scale that philosophy will ultimately determine its place in India's evolving digital-asset ecosystem.

But Kyal's central thesis offers an interesting indication of where the market may be headed: the next stage of crypto adoption may be less about discovering the next token and more about determining whether—and how—digital assets belong in a professionally constructed portfolio.

For NuminX, that is the opportunity it is setting out to address.

Explore NuminX Crypto Now:

Website: https://numinx.co/

Telegram: https://t.me/NuminX/

X: https://x.com/NuminX__

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