O! Millionaire’s Tree Plantation Drive: Green Certificates for a Restored Planet

Aligned with the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030)

The United Nations has declared 2021–2030 the "Decade on Ecosystem Restoration," aiming to reverse decades of environmental degradation. While not an official partner, O! Millionaire proudly supports this vision through its Oasis Park Tree Plantation Drive, a global effort to plant 60 million trees in degraded lands. To date, 73,500 trees have already taken root in India, combating deforestation, enriching biodiversity, and empowering communities.

Why Tree Plantation Matters

- Deforestation Crisis: Over 10 million square kilometers of forests have been lost since the 20th century, accelerating climate change and threatening livelihoods (World Bank).

- Degraded Lands in India: 30% of India’s land is degraded, jeopardizing food security and ecosystems (UNCCD).

- Economic Potential: Restoring ecosystems could generate $9 trillion in benefits through carbon capture, soil health, and water security.

O! Millionaire’s Solution: The Green Certificate Initiative

Transform barren lands into thriving ecosystems by purchasing a Green Certificate—a simple, powerful way to fund tree plantation while earning chances to win prizes up-to ₹10 Crore weekly!

How You Can Contribute

1. Purchase a Green Certificate

- Each certificate funds the planting and nurturing of trees in degraded areas.

- Cost: ₹595 (includes entry into weekly draws).

2. Support Tree Survival

- Your contribution ensures saplings receive water, protection, and long-term care—critical for survival in harsh environments.

3. Win Life-Changing Prizes

- Every Green Certificate enters you into O! Millionaire’s weekly draws with massive cash rewards.

Why Join the Drive?

- Fight Climate Change: Trees absorb CO₂, combat desertification, and restore water cycles.

- Boost Local Communities: Create jobs in planting and maintenance, and improve agricultural resilience.

- Win Big: Turn your environmental action into a chance to win ₹10 Crore!

Act Now—Be a Climate Hero!

Visit O! Millionaire to purchase your Green Certificate. Together, we can plant a greener future—one tree, one certificate, and one community at a time.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.