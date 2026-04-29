One Person Company Registration in India: Required Documents and Filing Essentials

The introduction of the One Person Company (OPC) structure has revolutionised how solo entrepreneurs operate in India. By offering the benefits of corporate status, such as limited liability with the simplicity of a single-member decision-making process, it has become a favoured choice for modern founders.

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However, a smooth one person company registration depends heavily on meticulous documentation. With the implementation of the MCA Incorporation Amendment Rules 2026, several steps have been simplified, including the removal of certain affidavits, but the core KYC and property requirements remain strict to ensure legal transparency.

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1. Documents for the Director and Shareholder

In an OPC, the sole shareholder is usually the director. Even though they are the same individual, specific identification and address proofs are mandatory for both capacities during the one person company registration process.

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PAN Card: This is mandatory for all Indian nationals. It serves as the primary tax and identity tracking tool for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

This is mandatory for all Indian nationals. It serves as the primary tax and identity tracking tool for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). Aadhaar Card: This is the standard for e-KYC and digital authentication on the MCA portal.

This is the standard for e-KYC and digital authentication on the MCA portal. Photographs: Recent passport-sized colour photographs of the director.

Recent passport-sized colour photographs of the director. Proof of Identity: A secondary government-issued ID, such as a Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License , is required to cross-verify identity details.

A secondary government-issued ID, such as a , is required to cross-verify identity details. Residential Address Proof: Documents must not be older than two months. Accepted documents include: Electricity Bill or Water Bill Telephone or Mobile Bill Current Bank Statement or Passbook with the address clearly mentioned.

Documents must not be older than two months. Accepted documents include:

2. Mandatory Nominee Documentation

Since an OPC cannot exist without a designated successor, appointing a nominee is a legal prerequisite. The nominee must be a natural person who is an Indian citizen and resident.

Identity & Address Proof: The nominee must provide their PAN, Aadhaar, and a recent utility bill or bank statement, similar to the director.

The nominee must provide their PAN, Aadhaar, and a recent utility bill or bank statement, similar to the director. Nominee Consent (Form INC-3): This is a formal written consent where the nominee agrees to take over the company’s affairs in the event of the sole member's death or incapacity.

3. Registered Office Proof

To finalise your one person company registration, you must establish a physical presence in India. Under the 2026 guidelines, the MCA has introduced more flexibility regarding office locations, specifically recognising co-working spaces.

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Utility Bill: An electricity, water, or gas bill of the office premises (must be less than two months old).

An electricity, water, or gas bill of the office premises (must be less than two months old). Ownership or Occupancy Proof: If the property is owned, A copy of the Sale Deed or Property Tax receipt. If the property is rented, A valid Rent or Lease Agreement.

If the property is owned, A copy of the Sale Deed or Property Tax receipt. If the property is rented, A valid Rent or Lease Agreement. No Objection Certificate (NOC): A signed document from the property owner stating they have no objection to the premises being used as the registered office of the company.

4. Digital and Legal Authorisations

The entire incorporation process is conducted online through the MCA’s integrated SPICe+ web form. To execute these digital documents, the following are necessary:

Digital Signature Certificate (DSC): A Class 3 DSC is mandatory for the director to sign electronic forms securely.

A Class 3 DSC is mandatory for the director to sign electronic forms securely. e-MOA and e-AOA: The Memorandum of Association (outlining business objectives) and Articles of Association (outlining internal rules) are now prepared and filed digitally as part of the application.

Professional Support Paths

Navigating the Registrar of Companies (ROC) requirements can be complex for first-time founders. Depending on the scale and complexity of the venture, entrepreneurs typically choose from a few different support models:

Service Provider Type Best For Key Advantage Traditional CA Firms Founders needing high-touch tax advice. Personalised, long-term financial planning. Compliance Platforms Tech-savvy founders seeking speed. Automated document checklists and digital tracking. Legal-Tech Consultancies Standardised, low-cost registration. Competitive pricing and fixed-fee packages. Boutique Legal Advisors Niche industries (e.g., Fintech). Specialised drafting for complex business objectives.

Conclusion

Preparing your documents in advance is the most effective way to secure a Certificate of Incorporation without delays. While the 2026 amendments have streamlined the process, such as removing the need for a separate DIR-12 filing, the accuracy of your KYC documents remains non-negotiable. By ensuring all proofs are recent and details match perfectly across all IDs, solo founders can successfully navigate the OPC registration and focus on scaling their business.

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