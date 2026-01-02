Park Grecian Hospital Expands Cancer Care Services in Mohali Under Dr. Sandeep Kukkar

Mohali: Park Grecian Hospital continues to reinforce its position as a leading centre for comprehensive cancer care in the region, driven by advanced medical technology, globally aligned treatment protocols, and the expertise of senior oncologists. With a strong focus on innovation and patient-centric care, Park Grecian Hospital has positioned itself as a leader in advanced surgical techniques, bringing global innovations to Mohali.

At the forefront of the hospital’s oncology services is Dr. Sandeep Kukkar, Director – Medical Oncology, a highly respected oncologist with over 20 years of clinical experience. Dr. Kukkar holds prestigious qualifications including MBBS, MD, and DM (Oncology), and is widely known for his expertise in the treatment of complex and challenging cancers. His clinical interests span a wide range of malignancies, including breast, prostate, cervical, blood, liver, stomach, lung, head and neck, thyroid cancers, as well as brain tumors.

Dr. Kukkar has previously served in senior roles at renowned institutions such as Gujarat Cancer Research Institute Ahmedabad, Sir Gangaram Hospital New Delhi and DDU Hospital, New Delhi, where he gained extensive experience in handling high-risk oncology cases. His approach emphasizes evidence-based medicine, precision oncology, and personalized treatment planning tailored to each patient’s diagnosis and overall health profile.

Park Grecian Hospital offers a comprehensive spectrum of modern cancer treatments under Dr. Kukkar’s leadership. These include chemotherapy, hormone therapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, bone marrow transplant (BMT), HIPEC and PIPAC treatments, as well as robotic cancer surgery. The integration of advanced therapies allows the hospital to deliver outcomes that meet international standards while remaining accessible to patients in the region.

The hospital’s oncology program is supported by tumour-based, organ-specific treatment protocols, advanced 3D tumour imaging, and highly trained oncology and radiology teams. Dedicated pediatric cancer care, along with day-care chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and immunotherapy services, ensures convenience and continuity of care for patients and their families.

Park Grecian Hospital also provides complete in-house diagnostic and support services, including advanced PET-CT scanning for early and accurate cancer detection, CT scan and MRI facilities, and specialized cancer-focused pathology and laboratory diagnostics. A dedicated Pain and Palliative Care team focuses on symptom relief, quality of life, and emotional support, while 24×7 ambulance services ensure timely emergency response.

With its holistic care model, cutting-edge technology, and experienced specialists like Dr. Sandeep Kukkar, Park Grecian Hospital continues to raise the benchmark for oncology services. The institution remains committed to delivering compassionate, affordable, and world-class cancer care, bringing hope and healing to patients across Mohali and neighbouring regions.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.