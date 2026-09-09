Parul University Hosts Second Edition of Vadodara Rashtriya Natya Mahotsav

Navigating public spaces such as hospitals, educational campuses, and public buildings is confusing, difficult, and time-consuming, particularly when users are unfamiliar with the surroundings. Students of Parul Institute of Engineering & Technology – Diploma Studies have come up with DESTINOFY AI, a smart navigation and assistance platform aiming to simplify navigation and decision-making in complex environments, solving this everyday problem with the help of technology.

Developed by Ved Sanghani, Rutva Tada, Nandini Rajput and Jeel Lakhara, under the mentorship of Dr. Hetal Bhaidasna, the project integrates artificial intelligence, computer vision, QR-based scanning, and real-time data processing to offer a user-centric navigation experience. The platform is expected to provide accurate directions, contextual guidance, and personalized assistance through user-friendly interfaces, allowing users to better navigate indoor and outdoor spaces.

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The concept behind DESTINOFY AI is not just navigation; it is about the relationship between people and the spaces they need to get to. Potential applications include hospitals, campuses, public buildings, and city environments where the right location can sometimes be as important as getting there quickly. The project aims to combine intelligent assistance and approachable digital navigation to reduce confusion, save time, and simplify complex spaces.

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Commenting on the importance of student-led innovation, Dr Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University, said, “Innovation becomes truly meaningful when technology responds to a real human need. DESTINOFY AI is the kind of problem-solving mindset we want our students to develop – the ability to identify everyday challenges and use emerging technologies to create solutions that can make experiences simpler, smarter and more inclusive. These projects demonstrate how student innovation can link technology to real-world impact.”

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DESTINOFY AI is an effort to explore how emerging technologies can contribute to smarter and more inclusive environments, with a focus on smart navigation, accessibility, and user-centric technology. The project additionally emphasizes the increasing importance of interdisciplinary technological thinking in the development of solutions that are both innovative and relevant to everyday experiences.

Parul University has been nurturing an environment that encourages innovation through practical challenges and future-oriented thinking. Initiatives that encourage students to identify problems, experiment with technology and build practical solutions.