Parul University Students Organise Cleanliness Drive on Independence Day

Independence is not only about remembering the freedom we fought for. It is also about recognising the responsibility we carry towards the society we are a part of. In the early hours of our 80th Independence Day, 200+ students and young individuals took to the streets to drive the student-led initiative to clean the path from the university campus to Waghodia Chowk. Turning their collective voice into visible action, these students came together to clean the road and the surroundings and collected 8 tractors worth of waste and garbage.

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Standing with its students, the Vadodara-based Parul University extended its full support to the initiative. At its heart, the drive was about more than just picking garbage or cleaning the road, it was about starting a conversation on what it means to take ownership of the spaces we live, study and grow in. The drive was not being organised as a one-time event, but it aimed to serve as a statement on the role that the educational institutions and young citizens have to play in maintaining public hygiene and civic spaces.

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Often described as temples of learning, educational institutions are where minds are shaped and futures are built and should, therefore, be regarded with the same reverence as places of worship. Just as the sacredness of a temple is reflected in the cleanliness of its premises and the ground it stands on, a university's surroundings deserve the same care and respect. This belief formed the core of the drive; that a space that is so central to growth and knowledge cannot be separated from the road that leads to it and in choosing to clean the 12km stretch, the students extended this idea of a sacred space beyond the classrooms.

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A clean environment is closely connected to everyday health, wellbeing and quality of life. Littered public spaces affect not only how a place looks, but also how people experience it. By taking the initiative to pick up garbage from the road leading to the university, the students hoped, through this drive, to urge people to look at cleanliness as a shared civic responsibility. More importantly, the initiative was a true reflection of the power young people have when they come together for a cause as significant is this.

One student's concern can become an idea. A group of students can turn that idea into action. And when that action inspires others, it can become a movement. Because what began as an individual act of picking up litter and garbage became a visible and meaningful display of youth-led change when hundreds of students and young people come together.

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“Being part of this cleanliness drive made me realize that patriotism can be shown through everyday things also. Like picking up waste, cleaning our surroundings, and working alongside other students. It may seem like small matters, but when an entire group comes together, the effect feels way larger. It was a meaningful way to spend Independence Day, because we were not only celebrating our country, we were also doing something for it” said Piyush Yadav, who participated in this cleanliness drive.

Adding to it, Rahul Raj, who posted on Instagram urging other people to join together in this movement, said, “I felt Independence Day should not just be about celebrating the freedom we get, but also taking responsibility for the place we live in. I wanted to turn that idea into real action, so I reached out to fellow students through my video and brought them together for this cleanliness drive. Honestly, when I saw so many students willingly come forward and contribute, it made me think that even a small initiative can light a spark for a group effort. For us, doing our bit for India meant starting right here, where we are”.

Taking place on Independence Day added another dimension to the initiative. The spirit of independence has always been intertwined with collective action and the belief that ordinary individuals, when united by a common purpose, can create extraordinary change. By choosing action over awareness, the students incorporated spirit into the present.

This cleanliness drive is more than just an exercise, it's a reflection of the growing sense of civic consciousness in today’s youth. And this cleanliness drive is expected to serve as a reminder that change can begin with small, collective acts of responsibility, and that the youth of the country are ready to lead by example.

As the students stepped out at the early hours of 80th Independence Day, this cleanliness journey seemed more than a cleanliness drive. It was a statement of civil responsibility driven by youth participation and collective action. Because a cleaner India does not begin somewhere far away. It begins with each of us, right where we are.

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