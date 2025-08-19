Pepe and Layer Brett Compared with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in the Evolving Meme Coin Market

Memecoin projects are having another big moment, but the lineup looks a little different this time. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have been around for years, while Pepe coin has exploded onto the scene with pure meme energy.

Advertisement

Now, a new challenger is entering the ring: Layer Brett ($LBRETT). Built on Ethereum Layer 2, Brett mixes meme hype with real blockchain utility, giving it a shot at outshining the old favorites. Could this be the project that finally shifts the meme coin cycle for good?

Pepe Coin Meme Power Still Going Strong

The meme token hype is heating up for 2025, and Pepe coin is right in the middle of it. Over the past month, it’s traded between $0.00001 and $0.000013, with bullish signs showing on technical charts.

Advertisement

Analysts point to a rising EMA and a bullish MACD crossover as reasons to stay optimistic. With RSI holding steady below overbought levels, traders believe PEPE still has room to run, keeping it one of the most-watched tokens in the space.

Advertisement

Dogecoin’s Legacy Faces New Pressure

Dogecoin has been holding steady between $0.18 and $0.23, but traders think it’s getting ready for something big. A well-known analyst pointed out that this looks like the end of DOGE’s accumulation phase, which could set the stage for a run toward $0.40, about a 73% jump.

On top of that, talk of a possible Grayscale Dogecoin ETF is adding fresh excitement. With solid support at $0.18, DOGE is quietly building momentum that could flip into a real breakout for DOGE.

Shiba Inu Price Struggles To Prove Its Utility

The Shiba Inu price has slipped about 6% this past week, leaving some investors uneasy. Right now, SHIB is trading at $0.000013 with steady volume, over $417 million in the last 24 hours, showing there’s still strong interest in SHIB.

The Shiba Inu price is fighting to hold above its 50- and 200-day moving averages, a key test for momentum. If Shiba Inu can reclaim $0.000020, it could spark another explosive rally, but until then, questions around its real utility continue to hang over the project.

Layer Brett Brings Blockchain Muscle To Memes

Layer Brett is more than just another meme coin with hype behind it. It runs on Ethereum Layer 2, so it’s super fast and cheap to use, transactions cost just pennies, and confirm almost instantly.

That alone makes it easier for people to buy, sell, and stake without losing profits to gas fees. But here’s the kicker: the presale is flying, with huge demand, and early buyers are locking into staking rewards in the tens of thousands of percent. It’s fun like a meme coin, but with serious tech and real rewards.

Conclusion: Why The Next Meme Coin Era Could Belong To Layer Brett

Pepe, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu may have kicked off the meme coin craze, but the game is changing fast. Layer Brett is built differently; it’s faster, cheaper, and backed by staking rewards that early investors can’t ignore.

With the crypto presale already buzzing and the community growing by the day, $LBRETT looks set to lead the next meme coin era. If 2025 really is the year of new winners, Layer Brett could be the one everyone remembers.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication