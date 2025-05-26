Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu Open Interest Nears Record Highs, Is a Price Surge or Sell-Off Coming ?

Once again, Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are making waves, with their open interest surging close to all-time highs. As their prices begin to rebound, traders and investors are asking the same question: Are these meme coins ready for a breakout or is a sharp correction on the horizon?

Shiba Inu just rocketed past $0.000015 with an 18% MoM growth and PEPE outperformed with a 74% MoM growth as momentum builds again. However, is this another flash in the pan or has the meme cycle just begun again? Can the duo's speculative hype even outdo utility-driven assets like the new PayFi altcoin? Let's find out.

PEPE Coin eyes a breakout as market sentiment turns bullish.

Source: Coinmarketcap

Pepe Coin has surged 74% over the past month, bouncing strongly off a key support level. PEPE’s Open interest has climbed to nearly $600 million an indicator that traders are increasingly betting on continued price action.

Source: Coinglass

Positive funding rates further underscore the bullish sentiment a signal that buyers currently outnumber sellers.

Source: FXStreet

This uptick in confidence could pave the way for a further 30% rally, provided the support level holds firm. Still, technical indicators such as the MACD remain mixed, suggesting some uncertainty among market participants. If bullish momentum stalls, PEPE could retrace to around $0.0000107.

Whales and retail buyers accumulate Shiba Inu amid a meme market comeback.

Source: Coinmarketcap

Shiba Inu is also experiencing a dramatic rise in open interest, driven by heavy accumulation from both whales and retail investors. In just 24 hours, whales added over 1.04 trillion SHIB to their holdings.

Source: IntoTheBlock

Meanwhile, exchange net flows turned negative, indicating that fewer tokens are available for trading a bullish sign.

SHIB’s price has already risen 18% this month. Retail traders are clearly joining the wave, buying more than they’re selling. Its Stock-to-Flow ratio has climbed to 2.2k, pointing to increasing scarcity. If the current trend continues, analysts believe SHIB could reach $0.000017. But if momentum fades, a drop to $0.0000138 remains a real possibility.

Remittix: The Crypto-Fintech Bridge for Global Payments

While PEPE and SHIB dominate headlines, Remittix is quietly redefining the $190 trillion global remittance market. The platform has caught the attention of savvy investors, thanks to its blockchain-based infrastructure and ingenious approach to redefining borderless money transfer. Remittix offers a fresh take on cross-border payments by seamlessly connecting crypto with traditional banking systems.

Users can send digital assets directly to bank accounts in over 30 fiat currencies, making international transfers more accessible than ever. What sets Remittix apart is its pricing model: zero foreign exchange fees and a single fixed transaction fee ensure complete transparency. Whatever amount is sent arrives exactly as intended, no hidden costs, no surprises.

In terms of speed, Remittix excels. Crypto transactions are almost instant and fiat payments are processed on the same day via local banking networks. Businesses also benefit from Remittix’s merchant-friendly API, which enables easy crypto payment integration and same-day fiat settlements without fees.

Remittix Presale Offers Early Investors Massive Upside Potential

With its presale underway, Remittix is offering early investors a chance to buy RTX tokens at just $0.0781. The low barrier to entry has driven strong demand, with over 533 million tokens already sold. Analysts are forecasting a potential 800% price increase, making RTX one of the most compelling investment opportunities right now.

