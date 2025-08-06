PEPE Coin Price Outlook: Will It Spark a Meme Coin Revival or Will Altcoin Momentum Persist?

Pepe Coin (PEPE) price prediction has shown some bullish signs in the past few days. It rebounded to $0.00001083 from around $0.00000986, thanks to the improved funding rates, which contributed to bolstering traders' and investors' sentiment. Its daily trading volume even went beyond $1.1 billion, signaling intense activity from both institutional and retail investors.

What’s more, on-chain data also points to increasing whale accumulation, and over 445,000 unique holders evidence that the meme still resonates.

If bullish momentum continues, technical setups forecast a potential rally toward $0.000028–$0.000035, a possible 150–200% gain from current levels.

Meme-Cycle Risks: PEPE Coin Price Prediction Still Hype-Driven

Meme coins are inherently volatile. PEPE’s movement is heavily backed by seasonal trends, social media hype, and influencer shoutouts, rather than fundamentals. Research shows that, sadly, these trends don't usually last long as many meme tokens fall as quickly as they rise.

For PEPE Coin to sustain a real breakout, it would need consistent virality and broad market attention, both of which are hard to maintain without evolving token utility.

Alternative Route: Remittix (RTX) Riding an Alt Season Wave

As meme coins begin to plateau, attention is shifting toward utility-based altcoins. Enter Remittix, a PayFi token purpose-built for crypto-to-fiat transfers. Unlike meme coins, its value proposition lies in solving a massive, real-world problem: unreachable or slow remittance corridors.

Remittix has raised over $18.1 million in funding, sold more than 581 million RTX tokens, and yet, is still running a massive $250,000 crypto giveaway.

It’s also worth noting that the RTX token is deflationary: there are token burns tied to milestones, and no new supply will be introduced post-launch. That has created a sense of scarcity, with some investors describing it as “early-stage MATIC with a real-world problem to solve.”

Overall, with whale accumulation slowing in meme spaces and demand spiraling toward utility-first assets, Remittix may be where innovative, long-term money is already heading.

What Could Move Prices Next

For PEPE Coin Price Prediction: a surge in social engagement, viral mentions (e.g., from influencers), or renewed ETH support could reignite alt-season plays.

For RTX: key catalysts include finalizing the beta wallet, releasing the merchant API, and closing the presale soft cap. These factors could unlock demand from users and listings on centralized exchanges.

Final Verdict

PEPE may offer short-term relief rallies, but it still depends on hype. If meme mania returns, expect gains. Yet the risk remains elevated without product fundamentals.

Meanwhile, Remittix stands out as a project with scaling use cases, growing infrastructure adoption, and investor interest. If you're evaluating where to allocate speculative capital in 2025, especially with a bias toward utility and revenue-driven tokenomics, Remittix may be the alt-season play with more upside potential.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication