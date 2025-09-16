Pepe Coin, Shiba Inu, and Layer Brett: Which Meme Coin Could Lead the Market in Q4?

Meme season never really ends, does it? Traders are already asking which project will rule Q4—Pepe Coin, Shiba Inu, or the newcomer Layer Brett ($LBRETT). The truth is, not all meme tokens are created equal. PEPE and SHIB have monster followings, sure, but both are huge now, and huge coins don’t deliver huge multiples. That’s why so much buzz is circling around Layer Brett, a presale rocket that fuses meme culture with Ethereum Layer 2 tech.

Pepe Coin: Hype on autopilot

Pepe Coin was the breakout star of 2023, turning micro stakes into life-changing bags almost overnight. It proved meme magic was alive and well. Traders still pile into PEPE every time the meme sector heats up, because they know it can deliver short bursts of insane volatility. The charts don’t lie—PEPE can pump 50% in a day if sentiment flips.

But here’s the problem: PEPE isn’t small anymore. With a massive market cap and millions of holders, the path to another 100x just isn’t there. Could it double or triple in a bull run? Absolutely. But anyone hoping PEPE is going to repeat its 2023 fireworks is probably going to be disappointed. The upside is limited because the coin is already established—and that’s not what Q4 speculators are hunting.

Shiba Inu: The old guard

Then there’s Shiba Inu, the so-called “Dogecoin killer” that became one of crypto’s biggest household names. SHIB has survived bear markets, built out Shibarium, and created a broad ecosystem spanning DeFi, NFTs, and community apps. That staying power counts for something—it shows SHIB isn’t just a fad, and the project has proven it can adapt and expand.

But like PEPE, SHIB is too big to deliver the kind of explosive multiples traders crave. Billions are already tied up in its market cap, and while it will almost certainly pump when meme mania comes back, it moves like a tanker ship, not a speedboat. For long-term believers, SHIB is reliable. For thrill-seekers looking for the next 50x or 100x, it’s yesterday’s play.

Why Layer Brett is stealing the spotlight

Now enter Layer Brett. This isn’t just another copy-paste meme coin—it’s built on Ethereum Layer 2, giving it blazing-fast transactions and dirt-cheap fees. That’s utility the old guard can’t match. The presale price is just $0.0058, and it has already raised more than $3.5M from eager buyers. Early stakers are locking in 700%+ APY, though rewards shrink as more people jump in, creating urgency to move fast.

The difference is night and day. While Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu rely mainly on community energy, Layer Brett mixes meme power with real blockchain mechanics. It’s positioned as both entertainment and infrastructure, giving it the kind of dual narrative that thrives in bull markets.

Who takes the crown in Q4?

If you’re betting on household names, PEPE will keep delivering volatile swings, and SHIB will keep proving its staying power. But neither can realistically deliver a 100x anymore. Layer Brett, on the other hand, has the low entry point, the staking incentives, and the viral hype to actually pull it off. That’s why more traders are calling it the top meme coin to watch in Q4—and the one most likely to surprise the market when momentum flips risk-on.

The Layer Brett presale is live. PEPE and SHIB might trend, but $LBRETT is the meme coin with true 100x energy heading into Q4.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication