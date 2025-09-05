Pepe Coin Trading Volume Declines as Interest in Remittix Presale Grows

Pepe Coin is losing steam this week as volume cools, and many traders are rotating into Remittix early. Remittix shows clear dates, real products, and confirmed exchange access, which is why it keeps landing on best crypto to buy now lists.

Pepe Coin: shakeout first, breakout later?

Source: Cryptoallday

Pepe Coin sits under pressure as trading volume fades. Some chart watchers say the setup looks like March 2024, which saw a sharp shakeout before a strong move higher. If that playbook repeats, September could bring one last dip that clears weak hands before the next breakout. For now, the plan for Pepe Coin is simple. Respect support, watch for a clean close above range highs, and let volume confirm the turn.

Bulls still post bold targets for November, with talk of a 20 billion to 40 billion market cap if momentum comes back. That path needs spot demand, tighter spreads, and rising open interest. Without those, Pepe Coin may stay range-bound. Short-term traders can treat it as a crypto to watch, using clear support and resistance with tight risk. Long-term fans can scale in slowly while they wait for a confirmed trend.

Remittix (RTX): the presale that PayFi users actually use

Remittix is a PayFi rail for simple DeFi payments and cross-border payments. It helps people and merchants move money from crypto to bank accounts with low fees and a smooth flow. That easy fit is why many are leaving meme trades for this presale.

The team reports 23.4 million dollars raised, 641 million tokens sold, and a live price of 0.1030 dollars. BitMart is the first CEX listing, LBank is next, and the Beta Wallet launches on 15 September 2025.

Why traders are swapping Pepe Coin gains for RTX entries

Real-world utility that works for freelancers, families, and small shops

Access path with BitMart confirmed, and LBank next for faster price discovery

Calendar catalyst with a wallet launch you can circle on a calendar

Value setup at 0.1030 dollars with strong presale demand already visible

Clear ROI story that does not rely only on hype or a single headline

Fits beside meme trades as a hedge in a balanced Best crypto to buy now plan.

Remittix blends product, listings, and adoption. That mix is why many call it an altcoin to explode while they keep Pepe Coin on the watchlist.

What to do now

If you trade Pepe Coin, let the chart lead you. Wait for a confirmed breakout with rising volume before chasing. If you want a plan with set milestones, consider a starter position in Remittix while the presale is live and the CEX listing path is clear. This split lets you hunt short-term momentum with Pepe Coin and back a payments project that can scale into real-world use, which is the core of any Best crypto to buy now strategy.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.