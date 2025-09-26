PEPE in 2025: What Analysts Expect for Meme Coin Performance

The latest Pepe coin price prediction has reignited debate about whether one of the biggest meme tokens in the market can repeat its early magic. Traders remember how quickly PEPE shot into the spotlight, and while many wonder if history could repeat, others are already looking toward newer meme projects like Layer Brett ($LBRETT) that may offer far higher multiples at an earlier stage.

Where PEPE stands now

PEPE has secured its place as one of the biggest meme coins in the market, and it continues to be a hot topic among traders. Since bursting into the spotlight, it has shown how quickly internet culture can turn a meme into a multi-billion-dollar asset. Listings on major exchanges gave it a head start, and a strong online community has helped keep trading activity alive.

Still, the question is whether PEPE has enough room left to deliver the kind of life-changing returns it once produced. Its current valuation makes another 100x move far more difficult than during its early days, when new buyers could push the price up with little resistance. Analysts following Pepe coin price prediction models say revisiting old highs looks possible if meme tokens return to trend, but forecasts beyond that would require a surge in adoption that goes far beyond its current base.

Why traders are rotating into Layer Brett

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is one of the meme coins gaining momentum as traders search for a bigger upside than what PEPE can realistically offer at this stage. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it combines meme-driven community energy with faster, cheaper transactions and the security of Ethereum’s mainnet. This technical foundation gives it an edge over hype-only tokens.

The presale has already raised more than $4 million, with tokens offered at $0.0058. More than 9,000 holders have joined so far, and staking rewards remain attractive at over 630% APY. These returns will taper as adoption grows, but early participants are positioning themselves for the best yields. On top of staking, the roadmap includes NFT features, gamified incentives, and a $1 million community giveaway designed to keep momentum alive beyond the presale stage.

Analysts compare the upside

For investors deciding between PEPE and $LBRETT, the comparison comes down to maturity versus potential. PEPE is a proven meme coin with global recognition, but its size makes triple- or quadruple-digit gains unlikely. In contrast, analysts suggest that Layer Brett, if it follows through on its plans, could deliver 100x or even 140x returns from its presale base. That narrative has already started to capture attention across social media, where some are calling it the next breakout meme coin of this cycle.

Final thoughts

The latest Pepe coin price prediction suggests that while PEPE may revisit previous highs, the days of massive 100x rallies may be behind it. Traders who want steady exposure to an established meme token will likely keep PEPE in their portfolios, but those chasing bigger multiples are increasingly turning to Layer Brett. With over 9,000 holders, $4 million raised, and staking rewards still high, $LBRETT is shaping up as one of the most-watched presales of 2025.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.