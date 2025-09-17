The crypto market has been buzzing with excitement, and two tokens have been stealing the spotlight: Pepe and Ethereum. Meanwhile, investors are looking for new opportunities with huge potential, and Remittix (RTX) is quickly gaining attention as one of the best crypto investments of 2025. With strong technicals and increasing demand, could Remittix be the next big player in the crypto space? Let’s take a closer look at Pepe’s price prediction, the latest Ethereum news, and why Remittix might just be the best crypto to buy right now.

Pepe Price Prediction: Is PEPE Set For A Big Surge?

Pepe price is currently $0.00001059 and was one of the most discussed meme coins in the crypto market. Recently, the price increased by nearly 20% to $0.00001252, owing to the significant number of whales and a reduction in the number of tokens on exchanges. Therefore, the traders are paying close attention to whether Pepe can sustain its positive performance and hit a high of $0.00003 within the next few weeks.

A wallet that bought 1.52 trillion PEPE tokens (approximately 16 million dollars) was considered one of the largest Kraken buys. These large-scale takeovers are bound to spell confidence in the future of the asset. The high trading volume of $1.74 billion in the recent past has been significantly contributed to by the whales with high bullish momentum.

Ethereum Price Forecast: Can ETH Break Through Resistance?

Ethereum price is currently at $4,482, and it is encountering certain difficulties. Ethereum has been fluctuating between $4,100 and $4,800 after its high of $4,800 in August, and this is a region of decision-making. Conversely, the RSI (Relative Strength Index) is in bearish divergence, and this means that Ethereum can become less active. Therefore, a breakout of resistance nonetheless remains possible.

Should ETH overcome the resistance of above $4800, then it may well drive to new heights and even break its all-time high of $5000 or more. But should ETH not overcome this resistance and start to fall, this might lead to its pullback to the levels of $4,000.

Why Remittix Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now

As Pepe and Ethereum receive more attention from the market, Remittix (RTX) is consistently getting closer to becoming one of the best crypto presales to invest in right now. Through fantastic progress, Remittix was able to raise over $25.8 million and sell more than 663 million tokens. Now certified by CertiK, the world's leading blockchain security firm, Remittix leads as the #1 pre-launch token supported by CertiK.

Why Remittix could be the investment of 2025:

Real-World Application: Unlike Pepe, Remittix is all about easy payments and blockchain, with long-term value for investors.

Unlike Pepe, Remittix is all about easy payments and blockchain, with long-term value for investors. Long-Term Benefit: Remittix is a well-established project. This ensures reliability and longevity in the market.

Remittix is a well-established project. This ensures reliability and longevity in the market. Safe and Secure: Remittix is currently certified by CertiK. This guarantees security and authenticity. ETH, however, has been plagued with constant regulatory problems that have introduced doubt into its future.

Remittix is currently certified by CertiK. This guarantees security and authenticity. ETH, however, has been plagued with constant regulatory problems that have introduced doubt into its future. Increased Investor Trust: CertiK certification gives investors assurance, knowing the project is rooted in firm ground.

Conclusion

As Pepe, Ethereum, and XRP continue to capture market attention, Remittix stands out as the best crypto to buy now for investors looking for a long-term investment with substantial growth potential. With its CertiK verification, solid fundamentals, and a rapidly expanding community, Remittix is ready to take off, making it the top choice for 2025 and beyond.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.