Pepe Price Prediction: Likelihood Of Pepe Coin Flipping Shiba Inu In 2025

Pepe price predictions are making a bullish comeback after the frog-themed meme coin saw its price surge over 25% in the last month.

After a healthy pullback from highs of $0.00002812, PEPE has now established support at $0.00000649, with its price consolidating in preparation for a rebound. PEPE is also enjoying the bullish sentiment spreading across top altcoins, leading to an inflow of whale activity that has resulted in increased trading volume by up to 14% on some days.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu is languishing with a continuation of its year-to-date decline of over 45%, which analysts believe could be a prolonged decline in lower zones.

Pepe price predictions forecast a bullish outlook

Last month, PEPE smashed through the take-profit targets set by analysts as its bullish momentum picked up speed, leading to a 25% uptick in its price. At its current price of $0.000008217, the community-driven meme coin is still 70% below its all-time high. Some analysts are warning that PEPE's chart demonstrates bearish tendencies, with data showing an exodus of the smart money in what could lead to an imminent downturn for PEPE.

However, most popular analysts have set bullish Pepe price predictions following an uptick in wallet addresses that hold between 100,000 and 1 million tokens. A Fibonacci retracement indicator also shows that PEPE has established support at the 0.786 level, and if the buyers persist, PEPE could be well on its way to continuing its upward momentum.

Image source: Trading View

PEPE's RSI is also right above 40, which is a great indicator of increasing bullish momentum as the sellers exit the market. At a market cap of just $3.48 billion, can PEPE top Shiba Inu's $7.5 billion market cap?

Shiba Inu struggles to regain bullish momentum despite a major token burn

SHIB is one of the biggest meme coins in terms of market cap and popularity. At its current price of $0.00001277, SHIB is trading at a price 85% below its ATH. While some onlookers might view SHIB's downturn as an opportunity to buy the dip, analysts are pointing to a continuation of SHIB's decline.

SHIB's chart has demonstrated a breakdown below the 200 EMA, indicating the formation of a strong downtrend for the dog-themed meme coin.

Image source: Coinmarketcap

Even though SHIB has been up 11% in the last month, its 45.2% decline on its year-to-date chart is likely to continue, especially with the introduction of new meme coins with more upside potential for Solana's ecosystem. Could SHIB's decline leave room for PEPE to dominate the meme market?

Remittix's RTX presale takes center stage, raising over $14.7 million

If you are looking for an altcoin that goes beyond the speculative play of Pepe price predictions and Shiba Inu's woes, check out Remittix's PayFi protocol. In a world where the remittance industry is projected to be worth over $250 trillion by 2027, Remittix is leading the charge with an intuitive and affordable PayFi protocol.

Remittix is bridging the gap between the blockchain and traditional banking through a platform that enables crypto holders to send funds directly from their wallets to a recipient's bank account across more than 30 fiat currencies.

Every transaction is fast and nearly instant, and while there is a flat fee, there are no hidden costs or extra conversion charges as is the case with conventional methods. Remittix is competing with Stripe and Coinbase, but what makes Remittix unique is that it also caters to businesses, enabling them to accept crypto through the Remittix PAY API.

Analysts forecast a huge upside potential for Remittix's RTX token now that its presale has raised over $14.7 million. RTX is now changing hands at a price of $0.0757 and could surge to new highs on launch.

