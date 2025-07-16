PEPE vs DOGE: Could Pepe Potentially Overtake Dogecoin in 2025?

Investors are looking to pitch their tents with Pepe (PEPE), as the 3rd largest meme coin by market cap seeks to soar higher riding the meme-coin wave.

Advertisement

Many top degen traders want to know if PEPE’s recent rally is a pump that could end in a dump, or does it have staying power?

In the case investors' fears are proven to be true, several market analysts point to this unicorn presale as a better alternative for 100x. Find out below.

Advertisement

Dogecoin: The Meme Coin Pioneer Still on Top

Dogecoin (DOGE) remains the flagship meme coin, trading 20% higher than last week with a market cap near $30 billion. DOGE’s FDV is many times larger than PEPE’s roughly $5 billion market value.

The number 1 Meme is backed by strong community engagement and mainstream recognition with Elon Musk’s nods being the most influential.

Advertisement

Next week's Dogecoin Hackathon in Portugal is already stirring up community excitement with discussions about Dogecoin Core, DogeBox, and DogeOS signaling growing real-world utility for this top crypto under $1.

Analysts see Dogecoin potentially reaching $0.30–$0.75 by year-end, thanks to continued support and the "Elon effect" .

PEPE Has Strong Momentum But Big Barriers Remain

PEPE has surged 25% in recent weeks and predictions from models like Gemini suggest it could double to $0.000025 by year-end.

That kind of rally would put its market cap around $10 billion impressive, but still far below Dogecoin’s. Even with a 2× increase, PEPE would still need another solid rally just to close the gap.

Social interest in PEPE has ticked up, but Google Trends still show DOGE far dominant. To truly flip Dogecoin, PEPE will need sustained catalysts like major exchange listings, broader utility, or celebrity backing.

Analysts have stated that while Dogecoin rests on nostalgia and PEPE rides hype cycles, 2025 belongs to a defi crypto solving real world problems with tech that lets users and businesses spend crypto with ease.

Remittix Is Quietly Rising as Investors Look Beyond Memes To Layer 2 Ethereum Alternative

Remittix is emerging as a serious alternative to meme coins, thanks to its real-world PayFi tools.

With a wallet reveal behind it and a full launch planned for Q3, Remittix offers instant crypto‑to‑fiat swaps, zero merchant fees and cross‑border payments.

Why do analysts think RTX is designed to work?

Security First: Audited by CertiK, one of the top blockchain security firms

Wallet Coming Q3: Mobile-first experience with real-time FX conversion

Supports 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies at launch

Real-time FX conversion with transparent rates

Designed for both crypto natives and new users

Remittix’s strength is its utility. Its ecosystem is focused, tools are live on public beta and adoption is growing.

For investors tired of betting on FOMO pumps, Remittix offers something different: a real product, a working wallet and a mission to make crypto payments mainstream.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication