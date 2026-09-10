Persistence and Resilience: Behavioural Psychology of Helplessness

Today, early in the morning I witnessed something seemingly ordinary that stayed with me long after it was over.

A pigeon had somehow caught its wing near a gas pipe entering my kitchen. I saw it hanging upside down from the pipe. It struggled desperately, flapping again and again in an attempt to free itself. Small feathers came loose with the force of its movements, yet nothing seemed to work. I watched helplessly, feeling sorry for the bird and wondering whether it would ever escape. Initially, the pigeon appeared determined. It twisted its body, stretched its wings and repeatedly attempted to reposition itself for flight. But every effort ended in the same outcome, it remained trapped.

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After repeated attempts, exhaustion seemed to take over. The pigeon stopped struggling and hung awkwardly from the pipe. For a moment, I thought it had surrendered.

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Meanwhile, the atmosphere around it had become surprisingly chaotic. Other pigeons began circling anxiously, their restless flight adding to the commotion. Soon, crows and smaller birds joined them. The scene almost resembled a collective alarm spreading through the surrounding avian community. Amid all this movement, I could only watch. The trapped pigeon became completely still. It almost appeared frozen. Then I noticed a subtle shift. Instead of hanging helplessly by its trapped wing, the pigeon had repositioned itself and managed to settle on the pipe, as though finding a momentary point of stability amid the struggle.

After sitting in the same position for some time, it suddenly began struggling again, this time with remarkable force. Then I noticed some shift, it stopped again. Stillness, struggle and again stillness. It repeated this pattern several times. What initially looked like surrender began to appear very different. Perhaps the pigeon was not simply “giving up”, it was waiting for the right time. Every form of exhaustion demands periods of inactivity before another burst of effort becomes possible. Almost an hour later, persistence finally produced a different outcome. The pigeon broke free. Within seconds, the bird that had seemed helplessly sitting on the pipe was flying high into the open sky. Watching it disappear, I found myself asking a few questions about human behaviour. What happens to us when our repeated effort ends in failure? When effort stops predicting outcome?

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From a behavioural perspective, our actions are shaped partly by their consequences. When behaviour produces rewarding or effective outcomes, it tends to be strengthened. When repeated responses produce no reinforcement or meaningful change, however, the tendency to continue responding may decline. B. F. Skinner’s theory of operant conditioning offers another way of understanding persistence and withdrawal. Skinner proposed that behaviour is shaped and maintained by its consequences, responses followed by reinforcement become more likely to recur, while behaviours that repeatedly fail to produce reinforcement may gradually weaken or undergo extinction. From this perspective, persistence is not simply a matter of willpower, it is influenced by an individual’s reinforcement history and the contingencies between action and outcome. Importantly, Skinner’s framework reminds us that what appears to be “giving up” may sometimes reflect a learned change in behaviour when repeated effort no longer produces an effective consequence. The individual may reduce effort, withdraw, avoid the situation, or stop initiating the response altogether.

But human behaviour involves another important psychological process that is our perception of control. Martin Seligman’s work on learned helplessness demonstrated how repeated exposure to apparently uncontrollable outcomes can influence subsequent behaviour. When individuals repeatedly experience situations in which their actions seem unable to change what happens, they may develop an expectation of response, outcome non-contingency. In simpler terms, nothing I do will make a difference.

Once such an expectation becomes established and particularly when it generalises beyond the original situation, it can affect motivation, persistence and future attempts at problem-solving. A person may eventually stop trying, not necessarily because change is objectively impossible, but because previous experiences have taught them to expect that effort will be ineffective. This distinction is important. Sometimes what looks like inability is actually learned expectation.

But is every pause helplessness?

The pigeon made me consider another side of the psychological story, resilience does not necessarily mean continuous action. We often romanticise perseverance as relentless effort, keep going, push harder, never stop. But organisms have limited physical and psychological resources. Continuous effort without recovery can produce fatigue, impaired judgement and diminished performance. A temporary reduction in responding is therefore not necessarily evidence of helplessness. Sometimes it is recovery or an adaptation. Sometimes the most functional response to an overwhelming situation is to conserve energy, reassess available options and attempt the task again when resources have been restored.

This is where learned helplessness and adaptive disengagement must be distinguished. Learned helplessness reflects an expectation that action cannot influence outcomes. A strategic pause, by contrast, may preserve the capacity for future action. The behaviour may look similar from the outside, stillness, withdrawal, silence. But the underlying psychological processes can be very different. The Psychology of Trying Again.

Human resilience should therefore not be measured simply by how continuously we struggle. Resilience may also involve behavioural flexibility, knowing when to persist, when to change strategy, when to seek support, and when temporary disengagement is necessary for recovery. There are moments in life when repeated attempts seem to lead nowhere. A rejected application, an unsuccessful project, a difficult relationship, academic setbacks, professional disappointments or repeated personal failures can gradually teach us to anticipate another negative outcome. That is precisely when awareness of our learning history becomes important.

We can ask ourselves if this situation is genuinely uncontrollable, or have previous failures taught me to perceive it that way? Perhaps the answer is not always to “flap harder.” Sometimes resilience means stopping long enough to restore depleted resources without abandoning the possibility of change. That pigeon eventually flew away, but what remained with me was the hour before the flight, the repeated struggle, the apparent surrender, the stillness and the renewed attempts. It reminded me that stopping is not always quitting. Sometimes a pause is not the end of persistence. It is what makes the next attempt possible. Pause, recover, reassess and when you are ready just try once more.

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