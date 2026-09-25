Personal Loans in India (2026): Interest Rates, Loan Features and Comparison

A personal loan can help cover medical emergencies, home renovations, travel expenses or debt consolidation without requiring collateral. However, the lowest advertised personal loan interest rate is not always the cheapest option. Processing fees, repayment tenure and your credit profile can significantly affect the total borrowing cost.

In 2026, several banks offer competitive personal loan rates, with Axis Bank remaining among the stronger private-sector options through competitive pricing, digital applications and flexible repayment tenures. Comparing these factors can help you choose a loan that fits your repayment capacity.

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Which bank gives the lowest Personal Loan interest rate?

The lowest published personal loan interest rate options in 2026 vary across public and private sector banks.

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Bank Starting Interest Rate* Axis Bank 8.95% p.a. HDFC Bank 9.99% p.a. ICICI Bank 9.99% p.a. SBI 10.00% p.a.

*Indicative starting rates for eligible borrowers. Final rates depend on your CIBIL Score, income, employer category and the bank's assessment.

Although Axis Bank currently has one of the lowest published starting rates among major private banks, the final offer depends on your individual eligibility.

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What are the best Personal Loans in India in 2026?

Instead of choosing purely on interest rate, compare the overall borrowing experience for each personal loan.

Bank Maximum Loan Maximum Tenure Processing Fee Axis Bank Up to ₹40 lakh Up to 84 months Up to 2% HDFC Bank Up to ₹40 lakh Up to 72 months Up to ₹6,500 ICICI Bank Up to ₹50 lakh Up to 72 months Up to 2% SBI Up to ₹35 lakh Up to 72 months Up to 1.5%

Axis Bank stands out for offering longer repayment tenures of up to 84 months, which may reduce monthly EMIs for eligible borrowers choosing longer repayment periods.

How much interest will you pay on a ₹5 lakh Personal Loan?

The total interest depends on the personal loan interest rate and repayment tenure.

For a ₹5 lakh personal loan over five years, the indicative repayments are:

Interest Rate Approx. EMI Total Interest 8.95% ₹10,380 ₹1.23 lakh 9.99% ₹10,620 ₹1.37 lakh 10.50% ₹10,750 ₹1.45 lakh

These figures are illustrative and may vary slightly depending on the bank's repayment calculation method.

A difference of around one percentage point in your personal loan interest rate can noticeably increase your overall repayment during the loan tenure.

What is considered a good Personal Loan interest rate?

A good personal loan interest rate depends on your credit profile rather than a single benchmark.

Generally:

Below 10% p.a. is highly competitive.

10% to 12% p.a. is common for borrowers with good credit.

Above 12% p.a. often applies to borrowers with weaker credit profiles or higher-risk segments.

Borrowers with a strong CIBIL Score, stable income and lower existing EMIs usually have a better chance of receiving more competitive pricing.

What affects your Personal Loan interest rate?

Banks consider several factors before deciding your final personal loan interest rate.

The most important include:

CIBIL Score

Monthly income

Employer category

Existing EMIs

Loan amount

Repayment tenure

Previous relationship with the bank

Improving these factors before applying can strengthen your overall borrowing profile.

How to choose the right Personal Loan

Before applying for a personal loan, compare more than the advertised interest rate.

Check:

Processing fees

Prepayment charges

Repayment tenure

EMI affordability

Total repayment amount

Eligibility criteria

Choosing a personal loan with manageable monthly repayments is often more important than selecting the lowest headline rate.

Conclusion

The best personal loan in 2026 depends on your credit profile, repayment capacity and the total borrowing cost rather than the advertised interest rate alone. Axis Bank currently offers one of the more competitive starting rates among major private banks, along with longer repayment tenures and a digital application process. Comparing interest rates, fees and repayment terms before applying can help you make a more informed borrowing decision.

FAQs

Q1. Which bank currently offers one of the lowest Personal Loan interest rates?

Axis Bank currently has one of the lowest published starting rates among major private banks at 8.95% p.a. for eligible borrowers.

Q2. How much is the EMI on a ₹5 lakh Personal Loan?

At around 9.99% p.a. for five years, the EMI is approximately ₹10,620.

Q3. What is considered a good Personal Loan interest rate?

A rate below 10% p.a. is generally considered highly competitive for eligible borrowers.

Q4. Does my CIBIL Score affect my Personal Loan rate?

Yes. A stronger CIBIL Score can improve your chances of receiving more competitive pricing.

Q5. Are Processing Fees important?

Yes. Processing fees, prepayment charges and other costs affect the overall cost of borrowing.

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