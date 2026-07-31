Personal Loans of Up to Rs 10 Lakh: Eligibility, EMI and Documentation Overview

A personal loan of 10 lakh usually sits at the upper end of what most salaried professionals in India borrow. Lenders also have more stricter loan terms for such high amounts. Income verification and documentation become more stringent for such cases. The minimum CIBIL score threshold is usually 700 and above for traditional lenders. Medical emergencies, a child's education abroad, home renovation, or consolidating multiple smaller debts into one EMI are the usual triggers for taking a loan of this amount.

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What separates approval from rejection for a 10 Lakh Personal Loan is rarely the paperwork itself. It comes down to whether the loan applicant fulfils the lender’s eligibility criteria. Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) approach the underwriting for such loans differently. Furthermore, the gap between the two has widened as digital lending platforms have matured. The sections below cover the eligibility, EMI planning, and the documents typically required for a personal loan of 10 lakh.

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Eligibility Criteria for a 10 Lakh Personal Loan

The eligibility criteria for a personal loan usually varies from one lender to another. However, some of the conditions are fairly common across most banks and NBFCs. Lenders usually prefer full-time salaried applicants, aged between 21 and 55 years, with minimum net monthly income of ₹15,000 and CIBIL scores of 675 and above, etc.

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The minimum income expectations for a loan applicant increase for bigger loan amounts. A lender offering a small loan amount might accept ₹15,000 a month. But individuals applying for a personal loan of 10 lakh may typically face a much higher minimum income threshold. This is because EMI affordability rules usually cap total monthly debt obligations at 40% to 50% of net income. Applicants exceeding that figure would find difficulty in getting loan approval.

Employment tenure also plays a crucial role in loan eligibility. Lenders generally consider loan applications of individuals having a total work experience of 2 years, with at least 6 months with the current employer. Some lenders may also allow a co-applicant, usually a spouse or family member with independent income. This helps to strengthen a loan application in case the primary applicant's salary falls short of the minimum income requirement.

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The minimum CIBIL score requirement may change from one lender to another. Traditional banks typically have a higher CIBIL score threshold. They also consider the applicant’s employer profile while evaluating eligibility. Salaried applicants working at listed companies usually have higher loan approval chances.

NBFCs and fintech platforms show more flexibility for both these issues. Finnable, for example, offers a personal loan to applicants with credit scores of 675 and above. It also considers first-time borrowers based on factors like salary consistency and employer profile. The lender offers interest rates starting from 16% p.a., on a reducing balance basis, for 6 to 60 months. It also offers loan disbursal in 60 minutes for eligible salaried applicants.

EMI on a Personal Loan of 10 Lakh

The EMI for a loan depends on the tenure as well. For a loan amount of 10 lakh, at an interest rate of 22% p.a. and tenure of 24 months, the EMI comes up to approximately ₹51,000. But if the loan tenure increases to 36 months, the EMI can drop to ₹37,000. Longer tenure reduces EMI amount but increases total interest costs.

Suppose an individual, earning ₹80,000 per month, takes a personal loan of 10 lakh at 22% p.a. for 24 months. If he has no other active EMIs, his total debt obligations would be around 40-50% of monthly income. But if he has an existing EMI of ₹15,000, he will need to increase loan tenure to stay within that ratio. Applicants should run these numbers before applying for a loan.

Documents Required for a Personal Loan

The documents for a personal loan are usually similar across lenders. Identity proof documents usually include Aadhaar card and PAN card. The names should match exactly across both of those documents. Even a minor spelling difference or initials mismatch can lead to rejection. For income proof, lenders typically ask for salary slips of the last 3 months. They can also ask for bank statements of the past 6 months. The bank statement should show consistent salary credits.

Lenders can also ask for an offer letter or current employment certificate as employment proof. Many digital platforms verify this directly through bank statement patterns. They consider Aadhaar card, utility bill or rental agreement for address proof. Keeping the required documents ready before starting the application can improve chances of smooth processing of loan applications.

Interest Rates and Fees for a Personal Loan

The processing fee for a loan of 10 lakh is usually up to 5% of the loan amount. Prepayment charges are typically 3-6% of the outstanding principal amount. The interest rate for unsecured personal loans is different from one lender to another. The final rate offered depends on the lender’s internal risk assessment and the applicant’s credit profile.

NBFCs may offer higher interest rates compared to banks. But they also have faster loan processing and flexible eligibility criteria. This can impact the total borrowing costs for longer tenures. Applicants should check if a lender is using the reducing balance method for calculating interest rates. It leads to lower borrowing costs compared to the flat rate method.

Applying the Right Way

Checking the CIBIL score before submitting a loan application takes just a few minutes. It also costs nothing and has zero impact on credit scores. But first-time applicants usually ignore this step while applying for the loan. Lenders may reject loan applications of those having low CIBIL scores. Each rejected application leaves a hard inquiry behind. Multiple hard inquiries within short durations can also reduce credit scores significantly.

Prospective applicants should compare loan offers from multiple lenders. It helps them evaluate loan offers before applying anywhere. Some digital lenders also evaluate other factors like salary consistency or employer profile for first-time salaried applicants. This can help improve the chances of loan approval. It also makes a personal loan of 10 lakh more accessible to a wider segment of India's workforce.

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