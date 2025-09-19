Pi Coin Unlocks, BONK Developments, and BlockDAG’s Upcoming Testnet With 25% Referral Program

The cryptocurrency market is at a crossroads as September brings a mix of bullish technical setups and looming risks. Pi Coin is under the spotlight with a staggering 106 million token unlock scheduled, a supply event that could either crush its quiet momentum or test the resilience of accumulating buyers. Meanwhile, BONK has managed to rebound from the Golden Pocket Fibonacci zone, reaffirming its bullish structure and attracting traders eyeing another leg upward.

Advertisement

But beyond these speculative battles, BlockDAG (BDAG) is dominating attention. With its Awakening Testnet launch confirmed for September 25 and a powerful 25% referral system fueling rapid adoption, BDAG is being hailed as the crypto project where credibility, growth, and ROI converge.

Pi Coin’s 106M Battles Heavy Token Unlock Pressure

Pi Coin (PI) faces a pivotal month in September as more than 106 million tokens are set to be released, adding significant supply-side risk to an already fragile market. The coin has been moving sideways for much of September, with prices consolidating between $0.34 and $0.38.

Advertisement

Technical cues also provide some optimism. PI is nearing its 20-day EMA, which could act as a breakout trigger if buying pressure intensifies. A decisive move above this level may drive the token toward $0.40 or higher.

Advertisement

Yet, the token unlock remains the elephant in the room. Unless incoming demand matches the influx of supply, PI risks slipping back toward its all-time low of $0.32, highlighting the precarious balance between bullish accumulation and bearish dilution.

BONK Bounces From Golden Pocket, Targets Higher

BONK has emerged from its latest pullback with a sharp rebound at the Golden Pocket Fibonacci retracement, a level that has historically provided strong support for the meme coin. This bounce has confirmed another higher low in its bullish structure, reinforcing BONK’s underlying trend despite recent volatility.

Currently trading near $0.000021, the token is showing resilience, particularly after Coinbase listed BONK as eligible collateral for perpetual futures trading, which expanded its reach into derivatives markets and boosted investor attention.

The Point of Control remains the critical resistance that BONK must reclaim. A breakout above this zone could fuel an acceleration toward daily resistance levels and prior swing highs, potentially unlocking another leg of its bullish cycle. Still, traders remain cautious: failure to clear this barrier could leave BONK trapped in consolidation.

BlockDAG’s Testnet Launch and Referrals Cement ROI Leadership

BlockDAG (BDAG) continues to separate itself from short-term speculation by demonstrating real progress on both infrastructure and community growth. The highly anticipated Awakening Testnet, scheduled for September 25, will act as a live prequel to the project’s mainnet.

Unlike conventional test phases, this rollout will activate full blockchain infrastructure, introduce a UTXO removal upgrade for a streamlined ledger, and deploy explorer tools that allow holders to monitor real-time network activity. Perhaps most importantly, live miner integration via the Stratum Protocol will validate hardware syncing with the blockchain, an essential step in stress-testing its security and scalability. The testnet also incorporates account abstraction, paving the way for future smart contract adoption, and builds the foundation for EIP-4337 smart account functionality.

In parallel, BlockDAG is leveraging its referral program to expand adoption at lightning speed. The system offers 25% commission to referrers and a 5% bonus to referees, creating a powerful incentive loop that has already attracted more than 312,000 holders and 3 million X1 app users.

For early holders, ROI projections are particularly compelling. With presale coins available at just $0.0013 and a confirmed listing price of $0.05, BlockDAG buyers could see nearly 3x the gain immediately at launch, with further upside expected as adoption scales. Combined with nearly $410 million raised in presale, almost 20,000 miners sold worldwide, and an active community of 325,000+ members, BlockDAG’s story is one of credibility, maturity, and long-term ROI potential.

Final Word: A Market Split Between Risks and Reliability

To sum up, Pi Coin is under pressure from its massive unlock schedule, and BONK must prove that its bounce from support can translate into sustainable upside momentum. Both coins highlight the speculative energy that drives much of the altcoin market.

However, BlockDAG is offering a different playbook, anchored in technical maturity, a strong community base, and real ROI opportunities through its referral program and low presale price. With its Awakening Testnet just days away, the project is not only building credibility but also giving holders tangible reasons to position early.

For those weighing short-term trading against long-term ROI, the choice is becoming clearer: speculative memecoins may deliver bursts of volatility, but BlockDAG is aligning itself with sustainable growth and infrastructure strength, marking it as a project holders can’t afford to ignore.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication