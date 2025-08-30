Pi Network, Solana, and Remittix Updates as Leading Presale Confirms Major CEX Listing

The crypto space continues to deliver strong headlines, with Pi Network, Solana and upcoming presales all in the limelight.

Advertisement

Their figures point to how established cryptocurrencies remain well to the fore of market perception. In the meantime, new platforms like Remittix (RTX) are making steam behind the scenes with presale success and soon-to-arrive product releases.

Advertisement

Presale Hype within a Busy Market

Pi stands at $0.3469 with a market cap of $2.76 billion, and Solana at $213.50 and a market cap of $115.44 billion.

Advertisement

Although Pi Network has had its time in the spotlight, alongside Solana and other large-cap cryptos, Remittix (RTX) is picking up speed.

What separates Remittix from bets placed in expectation is its clear utility. The system provides direct fiat to crypto to bank account transfers in 30+ countries, with over 40 cryptocurrencies available. As a low gas fee DeFi project, RTX leverages the positives of DeFi and includes the convenience of traditional finance.

Already, over 625 million tokens were sold for $0.0987 a token, raising $21.9 million+. Reaching the $20 million mark triggered its first CEX listing announcement (BitMart), offering early owners liquidity and increased access.

Remittix Wallet Beta and Adoption Potential

The second key milestone is the Q3 wallet beta release for real-time FX conversion and mobile-first experience. As part of this update, users will be able to move between crypto and fiat seamlessly, a feature which freelancers, remitters, and border-crossing businesses will prefer.

The project has also unveiled a $250,000 Remittix Giveaway, building on the momentum of community engagement as presale demand is growing. For the majority of investors considering the best crypto presale 2025, RTX is proving to be an early-stage crypto investment with sound fundamentals and practical application.

The Momentum Builders Behind Remittix

Global reach with crypto-to-bank transfers

Over $21.9Million raised and first CEX listing live

Wallet beta launch planned for Q3 2025

$250,000 giveaway driving adoption momentum

The Case for Watching Remittix Closely

The crypto market is moving toward utility-oriented projects rather than speculative ones. While Pi Network, Solana and others dominate headlines with their price action, Remittix is an example of how adoption-focussed platforms can address real-world problems.

With its blend of cross-chain DeFi project structure, low gas fees, and fiat conversion ease, it's a new altcoin to watch.

For those on the lookout for the next big altcoin 2025, Remittix is a crypto with real utility already gaining traction prior to its full product launch. With the centralized exchanges expanding access and its beta wallet up and running, RTX is one of the fastest-rising crypto 2025 presales.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication