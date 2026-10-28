For Indian investors, the domestic market presents fantastic wealth-creation opportunities, but a truly robust portfolio requires international exposure. Buying US shares allows Indian investors to own a piece of the world’s most innovative companies-from tech pioneers shaping the future of AI to global consumer brands. Thanks to the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and rapid advancements in financial technology, resident Indians can now seamlessly remit funds and invest in Wall Street directly from their smartphones.

However, with a multitude of apps promising easy access to global markets, choosing the right broker is critical. You need an ecosystem that balances regulatory compliance, low transaction costs, and a frictionless user experience. Below, we explore the best platforms available for Indian investors who want to buy US shares, starting with the most powerful all-in-one solution.

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1. Groww

For investors looking for a seamless blend of domestic and international wealth management, Groww emerges as the standout choice. As India’s largest stock broker, Groww has successfully built an ecosystem where users can manage their Indian mutual funds, domestic equities, and US stock portfolios within a single, unified interface.

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Groww has completed its phased rollout of US stock investing, making US stocks and ETFs available to all users on its platform.

Groww’s US stocks module is meticulously designed to remove the traditional complexities of cross-border investing. It provides unparalleled stock discovery, flexible order types, and complete transparency regarding currency conversions and tax obligations.

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Key Features of US Stock Investing on Groww:

Fractional Ownership from 1 USD: Groww eliminates the barrier of high stock prices by allowing investors to buy fractional shares. You can invest as little as $1 in premium global companies, making it incredibly easy to spread smaller amounts across multiple stocks without needing to purchase whole shares.

Groww eliminates the barrier of high stock prices by allowing investors to buy fractional shares. You can invest as little as $1 in premium global companies, making it incredibly easy to spread smaller amounts across multiple stocks without needing to purchase whole shares. Massive Universe of 10,000+ Securities: With an expanded asset pool of over 10,000 US-listed stocks and ETFs, Groww offers an unmatched stock discovery experience. Investors can easily look beyond the typical mega-cap tech stocks to find niche businesses and ETFs that align with their specific financial strategies.

With an expanded asset pool of over 10,000 US-listed stocks and ETFs, Groww offers an unmatched stock discovery experience. Investors can easily look beyond the typical mega-cap tech stocks to find niche businesses and ETFs that align with their specific financial strategies. Instant Onboarding & Fast Funding: Existing Groww users can activate their US stock accounts instantly with simple on-screen consent, bypassing tedious secondary KYC paperwork. Once active, users can immediately initiate funding to their USD balance without any platform-imposed waiting periods.

Existing Groww users can activate their US stock accounts instantly with simple on-screen consent, bypassing tedious secondary KYC paperwork. Once active, users can immediately initiate funding to their USD balance without any platform-imposed waiting periods. Transparent Brokerage & Fee Structure: Groww ensures total cost clarity by charging zero account opening or maintenance fees. The brokerage is a straightforward 0.1% of the trade value or $1 per executed order (whichever is higher), keeping costs predictable for retail investors.

Groww ensures total cost clarity by charging zero account opening or maintenance fees. The brokerage is a straightforward 0.1% of the trade value or $1 per executed order (whichever is higher), keeping costs predictable for retail investors. Native USD Dividend Tracking: Because US equities trade in dollars, Groww maintains a dedicated USD balance for your investments. Any dividends earned from US companies are credited directly to this balance in dollars, simplifying the process of tracking income separately from capital gains.

Because US equities trade in dollars, Groww maintains a dedicated USD balance for your investments. Any dividends earned from US companies are credited directly to this balance in dollars, simplifying the process of tracking income separately from capital gains. Daily Trade Summaries & Email Statements: To help users maintain perfect visibility over their portfolios, Groww provides daily trading-activity summaries within the app. Additionally, it sends detailed email statements outlining the exact charges levied for the day’s transactions, which is invaluable for tax documentation.

To help users maintain perfect visibility over their portfolios, Groww provides daily trading-activity summaries within the app. Additionally, it sends detailed email statements outlining the exact charges levied for the day’s transactions, which is invaluable for tax documentation. Optimized AMO Order Experience: Recognizing that US markets operate in a different time zone, Groww facilitates a smooth first-time after-market order (AMO). This proactive feature prevents initial AMO rejections, allowing Indian investors to seamlessly place trades outside regular US trading hours.

2. INDmoney

Overview: INDmoney is a highly popular financial super-app that has gained a massive following for its US stocks module. It provides authorized access to global markets and deeply integrates banking solutions to streamline the LRS outward remittance process.

Key Features:

Automated SIP in US Stocks: Users can set up automated weekly or monthly Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in individual US stocks and ETFs, auto-debiting directly from linked bank accounts.

Users can set up automated weekly or monthly Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in individual US stocks and ETFs, auto-debiting directly from linked bank accounts. Zero-Fee US Stock Wallet: The platform offers highly competitive INR to USD exchange rates and promotes completely free withdrawals from its secure US stock wallet to your Indian bank.

The platform offers highly competitive INR to USD exchange rates and promotes completely free withdrawals from its secure US stock wallet to your Indian bank. Free ITR Filing Assistance: INDmoney simplifies compliance by auto-computing foreign-asset schedules (Schedule FA) and offering one-click ITR filing for cross-border investors.

3. Vested Finance

Overview: Vested Finance is a specialized, SEC-regulated platform built exclusively to connect Indian investors with the US stock market. While it doesn’t offer domestic stocks natively, it is widely used by investors seeking a dedicated global investing gateway.

Key Features:

Zero Commission Investing: Vested operates on a highly attractive zero-brokerage model, significantly lowering the transaction barrier for retail investors making small purchases.

Vested operates on a highly attractive zero-brokerage model, significantly lowering the transaction barrier for retail investors making small purchases. Vested Stock Collections: Investors can buy curated thematic collections (e.g., SaaS, Clean Energy) instead of picking individual tickers, making it easy to build diversified global portfolios.

Investors can buy curated thematic collections (e.g., SaaS, Clean Energy) instead of picking individual tickers, making it easy to build diversified global portfolios. Tailored Tax Documents: Vested provides ready-to-use W8-BEN processing and tax documents specifically designed to help Indian residents declare foreign capital gains effortlessly.

4. Zerodha

Overview: As the pioneer of the Indian discount broking space, Zerodha has expanded its Kite platform to include US stocks and ETFs. Operating compliantly through the GIFT City IFSC framework, it allows its massive user base to diversify globally.

Key Features:

Direct Kite Integration: Users can invest in global markets directly from the Kite app through a dedicated Global wallet, keeping their trading experience within a familiar interface.

Users can invest in global markets directly from the Kite app through a dedicated Global wallet, keeping their trading experience within a familiar interface. Fractional Units on Premium Assets: Zerodha supports fractional investing in over 4,000 top-tier US-listed equities and ETFs, including major index trackers.

Zerodha supports fractional investing in over 4,000 top-tier US-listed equities and ETFs, including major index trackers. Transparent Fee Caps: The platform charges a low brokerage fee of 0.1%, notably capping the maximum brokerage at $10 per trade to heavily benefit high-volume investors.

5. Dhan

Overview: Dhan is a rapid-growth, technology-first investing platform catering to both active traders and long-term investors. By integrating US stock capabilities directly into its ecosystem via India INX, it allows users to buy international shares natively.

Key Features:

Accessible Fractional Ownership: Dhan allows users to invest in a vast universe of US stocks and ETFs starting with as little as $1 through seamless fractional execution.

Dhan allows users to invest in a vast universe of US stocks and ETFs starting with as little as $1 through seamless fractional execution. No Hidden Charges: The platform maintains a highly transparent fee structure, charging a flat 0.25% brokerage fee with absolutely zero account maintenance or fund withdrawal fees.

The platform maintains a highly transparent fee structure, charging a flat 0.25% brokerage fee with absolutely zero account maintenance or fund withdrawal fees. Unified Experience: Investors gain consolidated visibility into their holdings, managing everything from domestic Indian F&O to fractional shares of global tech giants within a single app.

Conclusion

When deciding which platform is best for buying US shares from India, it ultimately comes down to your desire for integration, cost transparency, and asset availability. While Vested offers a great zero-commission dedicated platform, and apps like INDmoney excel in SIP automation and tax tracking, they often require you to manage your domestic and international wealth separately.

For the vast majority of Indian retail investors, Groww firmly stands out as the ultimate choice. As India’s largest stock broker, it provides a frictionless, all-in-one ecosystem that houses both your domestic mutual funds/stocks and your global portfolio. With access to over 10,000 US stocks and ETFs, fractional investing starting from just 1 USD, an incredibly transparent fee structure, and instant onboarding, Groww delivers the most comprehensive and accessible gateway to the US stock market today.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.