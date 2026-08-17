Pranav Gupta, Ashoka University Co-founder, on the Role of Foreign Campuses in Indian Higher Education

For decades, pursuing a global education meant leaving India. Students secured admissions, arranged finances, navigated visas and moved overseas for access to international universities. That model is beginning to change as some of the world’s established institutions start bringing their campuses to India.

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Pranav Gupta, Co-founder of Ashoka University and Plaksha University, believes this represents a broader shift in how international education is being understood. “For a long time, internationalisation in higher education was largely associated with student mobility. What we are beginning to see now is institutions themselves becoming more mobile. If done well, this can significantly expand the choices available to Indian students,” he says.

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The momentum has accelerated over the past few years. According to information shared by the Ministry of Education in Parliament in August 2026, the University Grants Commission has issued 16 Letters of Intent to foreign higher educational institutions from countries including the United Kingdom, United States, Australia and Italy for setting up campuses in India.

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The University of Southampton has already established its Gurugram campus, while the University of New South Wales has set up a presence in Bengaluru. Universities including Bristol, York, Aberdeen and Illinois Institute of Technology are among institutions that have received approvals or moved towards establishing Indian campuses.

The development comes after UGC regulations introduced in 2023 created a formal route for eligible foreign universities to establish and operate campuses in the country.

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Interestingly, this expansion is taking place while India's outbound student numbers are also showing signs of moderation. Government data based on Indians declaring education as their purpose of overseas travel shows the number falling from 894,758 in 2023 to 760,060 in 2024 and 619,264 in 2025.

The decline cannot be attributed to foreign campuses in India, most of which are still at an early stage. Rising tuition and living costs, visa uncertainty, changing immigration policies and questions around post-study employment are also influencing decisions.

At the same time, Indian students are diversifying their choices. European destinations such as Germany, France and Italy are attracting greater interest as students increasingly compare universities on affordability, academic quality and career outcomes rather than automatically prioritising traditional destinations such as the US, UK, Canada or Australia.

This may gradually change the distinction between an “Indian” and an “international” education.

A student could, for instance, study at the Indian campus of a British or Australian university, participate in an overseas semester, learn from an internationally recruited faculty and collaborate on research across countries without completing an entire degree abroad.

But Gupta cautions against assuming that the presence of an international university brand automatically guarantees an international-quality education.

“Students should look beyond the location or the foreign name attached to an institution. The real questions are about faculty, curriculum, academic culture, peer group, research opportunities and outcomes. A campus becomes genuinely global because of the quality and diversity of the educational experience, not simply because its parent university is located overseas,” says Pranav Gupta.

Cost could nevertheless become an important advantage for foreign campuses operating in India. Studying overseas involves not only international tuition fees but also accommodation, travel, insurance and other living expenses. Delivering comparable programmes locally could potentially make international education accessible to a much larger segment of Indian families.

For Indian universities, however, the implications go beyond student choice.

Foreign institutions operating locally will increasingly compete for students, faculty, research partnerships and industry relationships. That could raise expectations across the higher education ecosystem, particularly around curriculum flexibility, research quality, global exposure and teaching standards.

Gupta sees that competition as potentially beneficial.

“The arrival of strong international universities should encourage the entire ecosystem to become more ambitious. Good institutions learn from one another. It can lead to better curricula, stronger research partnerships, greater faculty mobility and higher expectations from students. Indian universities should be confident about competing on quality,” he says.

The movement is also becoming two-way. Indian institutions are increasingly establishing an international footprint of their own. IIT Madras has opened a campus in Zanzibar, IIT Delhi operates in Abu Dhabi, while IIM Ahmedabad has expanded into Dubai.

The result is a higher education landscape that is becoming less defined by national borders.

Yet the success of foreign campuses in India will ultimately depend on much more than regulatory approvals or well-known university names. They will have to demonstrate that their Indian operations can deliver strong faculty, rigorous academics, meaningful research opportunities and genuine international exposure.

For the next generation of Indian students, therefore, the question may gradually shift from “Which country should I study in?” to something more fundamental: “Which educational experience offers me the greatest value, wherever it is located?”

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