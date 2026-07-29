Premium Tile Companies in India for Luxury Homes (2026): Product and Brand Overview

Luxury homes demand materials that withstand scrutiny. Every surface, every finish, every grout line is visible and judged. When you are investing in a villa, a penthouse, or a premium apartment, the tiles you choose define how the space looks on day one and how it ages over time. Kavita, an architect in Pune working on a client’s luxury villa, shortlisted tiles from eight manufacturers before narrowing them down. The deciding factors were not just design variety but print resolution, surface technology, size options and after-sales consistency. The best tile companies in India in 2026 are the ones delivering on all four, not just one.

Advertisement

What Defines a Premium Tile Company in 2026

The Indian tile industry has matured significantly. Tile design trends for 2026 are shaped by large-format slabs, high-definition surface printing, antibacterial glazes, textured matt finishes, and coordinated collections in which floor, wall, and accent tiles share a single colour palette. The best tile companies in India now compete on technology and design depth, not just price.

Advertisement

1. Simpolo Tiles & Bathware

Simpolo has positioned itself as one of India’s most design-forward tile manufacturers. The company offers an extensive range across large-format vitrified tiles, outdoor surfaces and bathware.

Advertisement

What sets Simpolo apart in 2026 is the depth of its coordinated collections. The Simpolo Tiles range covers marble-look, stone-look, and wood-look vitrified tiles with shared colour families across floor and wall tiles, making whole-home coordination straightforward. The Ottimo collection delivers high-definition marble-look vitrified tiles in large formats with multiple face designs that avoid visible repetition.

Simpolo also leads in surface technology. Posh Surface offers calibrated anti-skid performance for wet areas. The Courtyard range addresses outdoor and parking applications with heavy-duty, UV-stable tiles. On the bathware side, their anti-bacterial glazed basins and rimless commodes round out a full bathroom solution. For architects like Kavita, this breadth means fewer vendors, more consistent tile design across an entire project, and a more streamlined design process.

Advertisement

2. Nexion

Nexion is known for its luxury tile collections, including large-format slabs and sintered surfaces. Its portfolio is suited to applications such as feature walls, countertops, façades and spacious interiors where larger tile formats are preferred. The brand offers contemporary designs across a range of finishes, textures and surface options, providing architects and designers with choices for premium residential, hospitality and commercial interiors.

3. Kajaria Ceramics

Kajaria offers a broad portfolio of ceramic, vitrified and porcelain tiles across residential and commercial applications. Its range includes marble-look, stone-look, wood-look and large-format tiles in multiple finishes and price segments. With an extensive dealer network, the brand is widely available across India for projects of different scales.

4. Somany Ceramics

Somany offers tiles, sanitaryware and bath fittings across a wide product portfolio. Its range includes ceramic, vitrified and large-format tiles designed for homes as well as commercial environments. Homeowners and designers can also explore coordinated bathroom products within the brand's broader offering.

5. Asian Granito (AGL)

Asian Granito offers ceramic, vitrified and porcelain tiles across a variety of finishes, sizes and price segments. Its portfolio includes GVT, PGVT and large-format tiles for residential and commercial interiors, along with engineered stone surfaces for applications such as countertops and feature areas.

6. Nitco

Nitco offers a combination of tiles, marble and natural stone products for residential and commercial projects. Its catalogue includes vitrified tiles, designer surfaces and stone finishes across different styles, giving homeowners and architects multiple material options within a single brand.

7. H & R Johnson

H & R Johnson offers ceramic, vitrified and porcelain tiles for a wide range of residential, commercial and institutional applications. Its portfolio includes marble-look, stone-look and contemporary tile collections in different sizes and finishes, supported by an established distribution network.

8. Orientbell Tiles

Orientbell offers ceramic and vitrified tiles across multiple formats, finishes and design styles. Its portfolio includes collections for living spaces, kitchens, bathrooms and outdoor areas, with a focus on contemporary patterns and digitally printed surfaces.

9. RAK Ceramics

RAK Ceramics offers porcelain and ceramic tiles along with sanitaryware and bathroom solutions. Its range includes large-format tiles and contemporary collections suited to residential as well as commercial interiors, providing coordinated options across different bathroom and flooring applications.

10. Varmora Granito

Varmora Granito offers vitrified, porcelain and ceramic tiles in a variety of sizes, finishes and surface designs. The brand's portfolio includes products for both indoor and outdoor spaces, with options that cater to a range of residential and commercial project requirements.

How to Choose Between Them

For a luxury home, the recommendation is to evaluate based on five criteria:

Collection depth: Does the brand offer coordinated floor, wall and accent options? Print technology: Are the designs high-definition with multiple face variations? Surface innovation: Does the range include anti-skid, anti-bacterial or UV-stable options? Format range: Are large formats (600 × 1200 mm and above) available? Consistency: Are colour and quality uniform across production batches?

For a luxury home, the right tile does more than cover a surface; it elevates the entire architectural narrative by delivering uncompromising performance and high-definition artistry in every room.

Conclusion

Tile design trends 2026 favour fewer grout lines, realistic surface textures and coordinated whole-home palettes. The best tile companies in India are the ones investing in these capabilities. Kavita’s villa project ultimately used three brands across different applications. Still, the majority of the specification went to the manufacturer offering the widest coordinated range with the most consistent quality across tile formats and finishes.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.