Press Release About Section: Key Elements and Content Guidelines

Most people write the About section of a press release last, in about five minutes. And it usually shows. That’s a problem because journalists often use it the most. A reporter on deadline won’t call you to ask when you were founded or what your company actually does.

They’ll scroll to the bottom of your release, find the about section, and take what they need. Whatever is written there ends up in the story.

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King Newswire’s editorial team reviews hundreds of press releases a week, and according to them, this short paragraph gets sent back for edits more than almost anything else. It’s rarely missing much. It just says too little that’s useful and too much that isn’t.

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Before you submit your announcement for Press Release Distribution, make sure your About section gives journalists a clear, accurate company description they can use.

So let’s fix that.

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What Does the About Section of a Press Release Do?

The about section (you’ll also hear it called the boilerplate) sits at the very end of your release. It comes after the main story and just above the media contact details.

Its job is simple: tell the reader who is behind the news. Because it barely changes from one release to the next, journalists treat it as your official company description. Think of it as the paragraph you’d want a stranger to read before they write a single word about you.

7 Press Release Boilerplate Elements to Include

You won’t need every one of these in every version. But a good about us section in a press release usually covers most of them.

1. Your company name (and legal name, if it’s different)

Lead with the name people know you by. If your registered name is different, mention it once, as in “Northfield Analytics Ltd.” Fact-checkers look here first. You’d be surprised how often a brand gets misspelled in coverage simply because the release itself wasn’t consistent.

2. What you do, in one plain sentence

This is the line that matters most. Say what you offer and who it’s for, in words a non-expert would understand. Compare these two:

“Northfield Analytics is a data platform that helps mid-sized retailers forecast inventory demand.”

“Northfield is reimagining the future of retail intelligence.”

The first one can go straight into an article. The second one can’t really go anywhere.

3. Your industry and who you serve

Name your sector and your customers. It sounds obvious, but it helps an editor choose the right desk for your story. It also quickly tells trade reporters whether your company matters to their readers.

4. When and where you started

A founding year and a headquarters city do a lot of work in very few words. They also match how reporters naturally write background lines: “Founded in 2017, the Manchester-based company.” Hand them that line, and they’ll often use it as is.

5. Some proof of scale

One or two numbers go a long way. Customers, countries, employees and locations are the usual picks. Choose figures you can back up and that you’ll actually keep updated.

A quick warning, though. Old numbers are worse than no numbers. If your boilerplate still says “200 customers” two years after you passed 1,000, that figure gets copied into every story that uses it.

6. What makes you different (facts, not adjectives)

Every company wants to say it’s unique. The trick is saying it in a way a reporter can check. A certification, a patent, a specific capability, or a named partnership works well. “Most innovative” or “industry-leading” doesn’t, unless you can point to who said so.

7. Your website

Finish with your main URL. That’s all you need. It gives readers one place to confirm everything you’ve just told them.

What to Leave Out of Your About Section

Knowing what to include in a boilerplate is only half the job. You will need to take out sections that make editors mad as well. These are the ones they strike out most often:

Slogans and taglines. “Powering tomorrow, today” belongs on your homepage, not in a news document.

“Powering tomorrow, today” belongs on your homepage, not in a news document. Sales pitches. Anything like “book your free demo” turns a press release into an ad, and journalists will skip right past it.

Anything like “book your free demo” turns a press release into an ad, and journalists will skip right past it. “We”, “our” and “you”. Write in the third person, the same way the rest of the release reads.

Write in the third person, the same way the rest of the release reads. Contact details. Phone numbers and emails go in the media contact section, not here. King Newswire’s own submission guidelines ask for the same thing.

Phone numbers and emails go in the media contact section, not here. King Newswire’s own submission guidelines ask for the same thing. Big claims with nothing behind them. “Leading”, “best,” and “world-class” sound like opinion unless you can name a source.

For reference, many newsrooms follow the AP Stylebook. It favours plain language, third person, and claims readers can verify.

Short vs Long About Sections: Which One Should You Use?

There’s no fixed rule, but most about sections contain 50 to 100 words. Keep yours shorter when space is limited. For example, joint announcements may give each partner just one paragraph.

Go longer for your own big announcements, or for the version that sits on your newsroom page. Here’s what both look like for a made-up company.

Short version (about 50 words):

About Northfield Analytics

Northfield Analytics is a data platform that helps mid-sized retailers forecast inventory demand. Created in 2017, the company is based in Manchester, UK, and has over 400 retail brands in 12 countries. Its forecasting tools are integrated with point-of-sale and warehouse systems. Learn more at www.northfield-analytics.example.

Long version (about 100 words):

About Northfield Analytics

Northfield Analytics Ltd. is a data platform that enables mid-market retailers to predict inventory demand and avoid overstocking. Operating since 2017 from its headquarters in Manchester, UK, the company provides services to over 400 retail brands in 12 countries, ranging from small independent brands to regional department stores.

Northfield employs 180 people in Manchester, Dublin, and Toronto. Its forecasting models link to point-of-sale and warehouse systems for daily, store-level forecasts.

The company is ISO/IEC 27001 certified in information security. For more information, visit www.northfield-analytics.example. Notice that the longer one doesn’t add any fluff. It just adds more facts.

See Boilerplate Real Examples

It’s much easier to write your own once you’ve seen a few good ones in context. For industry-specific templates, see this company boilerplate example collection.

Quick Checklist for Your About Section

Before you hit send, run your draft through this list:

Company name, plus the legal name if it’s different

One plain sentence on what you do and who it’s for

Your industry and audience

Founding year and headquarters city

One or two current numbers you can back up

A factual differentiator, with no empty superlatives

Your website, and no phone numbers, emails, or sales pitches

FAQs About the Press Release About Section

How long should the about section of a press release be?

Between 50 and 100 words works for most companies. If yours is creeping past 150, you’re probably listing things a reporter won’t use.

Should the about section include contact info?

No. Keep phone numbers and emails in the media contact block, and end the about section with your website.

Can I use the same about the company section in every press release?

Yes, and you should, because consistency helps journalists. Just review it every six months or so, and update it straight away when something big changes, like a rebrand or a new office.

About the Author

Written by TechDigital Labs, specialists in digital marketing, web Development, app development and content writing. TechDigital Labs helps businesses across industries build stronger media presence through data-driven content and communications expertise. TechDigital Labs (https://techdigitallabs.com/)·

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.