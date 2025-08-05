Prime Loan Fest is live: Apply for Bajaj Finserv Business Loan and get rewarded

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with the Bajaj Finserv Prime Loan Fest. Apply for a business loan and unlock exciting rewards on successful disbursal. Limited-time offer valid till 15th August.

Raksha Bandhan is more than just a festival of threads and rituals, it’s a celebration of strength, support, and new beginnings. This year, it’s also a reminder to back your ambitions, whether you're planning to start a new venture or grow an existing one. With the Bajaj Finserv Prime Loan Fest now live, there’s no better time to take that next big step.

Across India, entrepreneurs from all walks of life are turning dreams into ventures. From launching home-run setups to expanding digital consultancies, access to timely funds such as business loans for women and other business owners can make all the difference. Whether it’s purchasing equipment, hiring a team, managing cash flow, or launching a new service line, the right loan gives business owners the freedom to act without delay.

And with quick disbursal, flexible repayment, and rewards on successful loan approvals, Bajaj Finserv Business Loan can help turn your plans into action.

Get a business loan and unlock exciting rewards

Bajaj Finance has launched the Prime Loan Fest from 1st August to 15th August 2025. This limited-time offer is available to all eligible applicants who apply for and receive a successful business loan disbursal through the Bajaj Finserv App.

Rewards for successful disbursals:

Loan amount (Rs.) Subscription voucher Brand voucher Rs. 1,00,000 – Rs. 80,00,000 Bajaj Prime (Rs. 499) Amazon Voucher (Rs. 200)

These vouchers will be shared with customers post disbursal and can be redeemed as per the instructions provided in the app or via email. The offer is valid for one-time use per customer and cannot be combined with other ongoing promotions.

Eligibility criteria for Prime Loan Fest

The Prime Loan Fest is open to Indian citizens residing in select cities who:

Apply for a business loan via the Bajaj Finserv App

Receive successful disbursal during the offer period

Do not cancel the loan after disbursal

Are notified through SMS or Bajaj’s social channels

Why choose Bajaj Finserv Business Loan

When you apply for business loan with Bajaj Finance, you are not just signing up for credit—you are accessing a quick, reliable, and convenient financial solution. Here’s what it provides to applicants:

Loan amounts up to Rs. 80 lakh Entrepreneurs can access substantial funding based on their business needs. Whether it’s for launching a new venture, purchasing inventory, hiring staff, or expanding into new markets, Bajaj Finance offers loan amounts up to Rs. 80 lakh. This gives applicants the financial muscle to take on larger opportunities without worrying about limited capital.

No collateral required One of the biggest challenges business owners face while seeking funding is the need to pledge assets. With Bajaj Finserv Business Loan, there’s no need to mortgage property or offer security. The loan is entirely unsecured, making it ideal for first-time business owners or those without tangible assets to back their application.

Quick approval and disbursal Speed matters when it comes to business. That’s why Bajaj Finance ensures a swift and hassle-free process. Once the loan application is submitted with all required details, eligible applicants can receive approval and disbursal in as little as 48 hours*. This means you can seize opportunities and solve challenges without waiting weeks for funding.

Flexible repayment tenure Every business has its own pace of growth, and Bajaj Finance understands that. Borrowers can choose a repayment tenure that works best for them—from 12 months to 96 months. This flexibility helps manage cash flows better and reduces pressure on monthly budgets, giving businesses time to grow steadily.

These features are designed for real people with real needs. Whether you run a tailoring unit, a home-based food business, or a consultancy, you’ll find a fit here.

How to apply

Here’s how you can easily apply for Bajaj Finserv Business Loan:

Download the Bajaj Finserv App from the Google Play Store.

Log in using your mobile number and OTP.

On the home screen, tap the “Business Loan” icon.

Click on the “CHECK ELIGIBILITY” button.

Fill out the application form with your basic personal and professional details.

Once completed, tap “CONTINUE”.

Enter your banking details as requested.

Finally, submit your application for processing.

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bonds that uplift us, and what better way to honour that spirit than by investing in your own dreams? Whether you are taking the first step or accelerating your growth, Bajaj Finserv Business Loan can be the trusted support system you need. With collateral-free funding, fast disbursal, and flexible repayment options, your ambitions don’t have to wait.

And with the Prime Loan Fest live till 15th August 2025, now is the perfect time to apply and unlock exclusive rewards on successful disbursal. Don’t just dream it—fund it. Apply today on the Bajaj Finserv App and take your business forward with confidence.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication