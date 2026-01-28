DT
Pune-Based Travel Company Waari Expands Experiential Travel Footprint Across India and Global Markets
Pune-Based Travel Company Waari Expands Experiential Travel Footprint Across India and Global Markets

Updated At : 09:36 PM Jan 28, 2026 IST
Waari travellers in Kerala participate in cultural visits, craft interactions, and community experiences
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: Pune-based travel company Waari is expanding its experiential travel operations across the Indian subcontinent and international markets, including Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Americas, as demand accelerates for immersive, culture-led travel experiences.

Founded with the intent to move beyond transactional tourism, Waari traces its roots to founder Maruti Musmade, whose relationship with travel began over four decades ago. Starting his journey in 1983 with the Indian Railways, Musmade’s extensive exposure to people, cultures, and landscapes shaped a lasting insight: meaningful travel is defined not by checklists, but by human connection.

That philosophy evolved into Waari, a travel brand built on transparency, responsibility, innovation, and a customer-first mindset. Instead of standardized tour packages, Waari curates journeys anchored by its Waari Signature Experience™, a format designed to integrate local communities, regional culture, and sustainable tourism practices into every itinerary while maintaining international service standards.

Waari’s expansion comes amid a broader global shift toward experiential and purpose-driven travel, where travellers seek deeper engagement with destinations rather than conventional sightseeing. The company’s model embeds local participation into each journey, working closely with artisans, local guides, small businesses, and community stakeholders to create experiences that feel lived rather than staged.

Destinations such as Kerala exemplify this approach, where travellers engage with everyday cultural practices, regional food systems, and community life in ways that directly support local livelihoods. This same philosophy extends beyond India. In Bhutan, guests are welcomed into local homes, sharing traditional meals, participating in everyday household rituals, and experiencing the country’s ethos of mindful living through genuine human exchange. In Sri Lanka, travellers move through village waterways, engage in age-old crafts such as coconut-leaf mat making, and experience rural life as it unfolds, unfiltered and unhurried.

Across geographies, Waari adapts its experiential framework to local contexts while preserving consistency in quality and intent. The company’s growing network of regional collaborators and global service partners supports this expansion, enabling Waari to serve outbound Indian travellers as well as international audiences seeking culturally immersive journeys.

Maruti Musmade, Founder of Waari, said, “Every traveller invests time and money to realise a dream journey. It is solely our responsibility to perfect every detail and create experiences that are truly worth that investment.”

Director Rishikesh Musmade added, “Our purpose is to connect people to the world in a meaningful way, to its cultures, its communities, and its stories. Travel should inspire transformation, not just movement.”

Chief Executive Officer Gayatri Gawde Musmade emphasised the company’s philosophy of responsible travel: “Travel often focuses on what we take back, memories, photographs, rest. But the more important question is what we give back. At Waari, we believe true luxury lies in thoughtful travel that honours local cultures, supports communities, and leaves destinations richer for having hosted us.”

Over the next three to five years, Waari plans to deepen its presence across key global markets while scaling its experiential formats without compromising authenticity. The company aims to position experiential travel as an emotional and cultural decision, rather than a purely logistical one, as it builds a globally scalable yet locally grounded travel model.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.

