DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Partner Exclusives / QuillBot Expands Into Visual Content: Launches AI-Powered Image Generation Tools
Advertorial

QuillBot Expands Into Visual Content: Launches AI-Powered Image Generation Tools

article_Author
Sponsored
Updated At : 03:04 PM Oct 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

For years, QuillBot has been synonymous with smart writing assistance—helping millions paraphrase, summarize, and write with clarity. But creativity doesn’t end with words. In today’s digital world, users want more than just text support—they want visual creation, editing, and innovation at their fingertips.

Advertisement

And that’s exactly where QuillBot is heading next.

Advertisement

From Words to Visual Worlds

QuillBot is expanding beyond text-first solutions and entering the realm of AI-powered image tools, empowering users to bring their ideas to life visually just as effortlessly as they do in writing. Whether you're a content creator, marketer, designer, student, or just someone exploring creativity—these tools will help you generate stunning visuals with a single prompt.

Advertisement

Here’s what’s coming your way:

AI Image Generator

Transform words into vivid visuals. Simply describe what you imagine, and QuillBot generates high-quality images ready for use in content, presentations, branding, or creative storytelling.

Advertisement

Background Remover

Say goodbye to tedious manual editing. Instantly remove or replace image backgrounds to create clean, professional visuals perfect for eCommerce, social media, or graphic design projects.

Image to Text (OCR AI Tool)

Extract text from any image—handwritten notes, scanned papers, screenshots, or design mocks. Perfect for students, researchers, content writers, and productivity power users.

AI Logo Generator

Build your brand identity without hiring a designer. Generate clean, modern, and unique logo concepts in seconds—ideal for startups, side hustles, digital creators, and agencies.

AI Tattoo Generator

Turn ideas into tattoo-ready art. Whether you want minimalistic ink or bold statement designs, just describe your concept and QuillBot generates personalized tattoo visuals to explore and customize.

AI Art Generator

From digital illustrations to conceptual artwork, create artistic visuals in unique styles—realistic, 3D, anime, abstract, vintage, and more—with just a prompt.

AI Character Generator

Design characters for stories, gaming, comics, or branding. Generate unique personas with aesthetic detailing—ideal for writers, game developers, and creators building visual narratives.

AI Background Generator

Need aesthetic backdrops for designs, portraits, product shots, or social media? Generate stunning backgrounds that match your theme or mood—no stock images required.

AI Random Image Generator

Stuck in a creativity block? Let QuillBot surprise you. Generate random visuals for inspiration, content ideas, or even meme-worthy moments that spark new creative directions.

Why QuillBot’s AI Image Suite Stands Out

Unlike standalone design tools, QuillBot’s strength lies in seamless creativity across both text and visuals. Imagine writing a blog intro and instantly generating a matching featured image—or crafting a product description and generating branded visuals in one workflow.

  • Unified creative experience – Write, design, and optimize visuals in one ecosystem.
  • Fast results with minimal effort – No complex design skills needed.
  • AI-powered personalization – Tailored outputs based on your prompt, style, and brand tone.
  • Made for creators, not just designers – Anyone can create professional visuals with ease.

The Future of Creation is Hybrid: Text + Image

QuillBot started with words. Now it's shaping visuals. This expansion marks a new phase—from a writing assistant to a full creative intelligence platform.

Whether you're drafting a marketing campaign, building a visual portfolio, creating digital content, or simply exploring ideas—QuillBot’s AI Image Tools will help you create faster, design smarter, and express better.

Get ready to create without limits.

Words tell stories. Images bring them to life.

And now, QuillBot does both.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts