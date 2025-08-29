Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd.'s Production Unit, Rajasthan Herbals International, Honoured with the Third Global Iconic Award

Jaipur.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd. (RAPL Group), one of India's leading Ayurvedic and nutraceutical companies, has added yet another prestigious recognition to its name. Its production unit, Rajasthan Herbals International, was recently honoured with the Third Global Iconic Award at a grand ceremony held at JW Marriott, Jaipur.

This prestigious award was conferred upon the company's Managing Director, Mr. Sajid Diwan, for his outstanding contribution, visionary leadership, and global perspective in Ayurveda and nutraceuticals. The award was presented by Bollywood's renowned actress and wellness icon Shilpa Shetty, who lauded Mr. Diwan's commitment to holistic health and natural wellness.

Advertisement

RAPL Group – The Pulse of Ayurveda

For decades, Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd. (RAPL Group) has been at the forefront of promoting Ayurveda, carrying forward national campaigns such as "Rog Mukt Bharat" (Disease-Free India) and "Nasha Mukt Bharat" (Addiction-Free India) as part of its mission.

Advertisement

Today, the company is a leading Ayurvedic pharmaceutical institution in India and a trusted name on the global stage, proudly representing India's rich healing traditions.

Some of the group's core strengths include:

Fusion of Tradition & Modern Science: Integrating timeless Ayurvedic wisdom with modern research.

Integrating timeless Ayurvedic wisdom with modern research. World-Class Manufacturing: Rajasthan Herbals International operates a state-of-the-art production facility adhering to international quality standards.

Rajasthan Herbals International operates a state-of-the-art production facility adhering to international quality standards. Health Awareness & Access: Delivering millions of people safe, effective, and natural health solutions.

Delivering millions of people safe, effective, and natural health solutions. Global Vision: Establishing Ayurveda as a trusted system of wellness worldwide.

The Vision of Sajid Diwan

At the heart of this success is Mr. Sajid Diwan's visionary leadership. He firmly believes:

"Ayurveda is not just a treatment; it is an art of living."

His approach has always aligned Ayurveda with society's modern lifestyle and evolving healthcare needs. Under his leadership, RAPL Group has:

Pioneered research and development in Ayurvedic formulations.

Launched innovative nutraceutical and wellness products.

Expanded global outreach, earning appreciation both in India and abroad.

Mr. Diwan's relentless dedication has positioned Rajasthan Herbals International as a symbol of trust, quality, and authenticity in the Ayurvedic sector.

A Collective Achievement

This award is not just a personal milestone for Mr. Sajid Diwan, but a recognition of the entire RAPL Group and Rajasthan Herbals International family—researchers, employees, and partners—whose dedication efforts have shaped the organisation's journey.

Each milestone reflects their combined effort, making Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd. a respected and reliable name in Ayurvedic healthcare worldwide.

Greater Responsibility Ahead

Winning the Global Iconic Award comes with a bigger responsibility:

Strengthening Ayurveda through scientific validation.

Inspiring younger generations to adopt natural and healthy lifestyles.

Positioning Indian Ayurveda as a central pillar of global healthcare.

The Road Ahead

Expressing gratitude on receiving the award, Mr. Sajid Diwan said:

"This honour is not just mine—it belongs to everyone who has been part of the journey of Ayurveda's renaissance with us. Our mission is to take Ayurveda to every household and to make wellness not just a word, but a way of life. In the coming years, Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd. will expand its research initiatives and global collaborations, making Ayurveda the foundation of a worldwide health revolution."

A Symbol of Ayurvedic Renaissance

This recognition is more than just an award—a symbol of an Ayurvedic revolution. Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd. (RAPL Group) and its production unit, Rajasthan Herbals International, have proven that Ayurveda is not only a heritage of the past but also the pathway to the future of healthcare.

With visionary leadership, global recognition, and an unwavering commitment to holistic wellness, RAPL Group continues to shape a healthier, more balanced world.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication