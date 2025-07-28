Rasayanam Launches Magnesium Glycinate to Fix India’s Most Ignored Deficiency

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], July 26: Rasayanam, one of India’s fastest-growing wellness brands, has announced the launch of Rasayanam Magnesium Glycinate, a high-absorption magnesium supplement crafted to address one of the country’s most overlooked yet widespread health issues: magnesium deficiency.

Magnesium deficiency is one of the most common yet forgotten health issues that wreaks havoc on as many as 60% of the Indian population of today. This is a health condition that is deep-rooted in our poor diets, nutrient-deprived soils, and stressful lifestyles. The signs aren’t always severe, but they’re surprisingly common - poor sleep, low energy, muscle cramps, anxiety, even heart health concerns. Millions of people experience them daily, often without realizing magnesium deficiency could be the reason. With most foods and standard supplements failing to fill this gap, Rasayanam saw an urgent need to bring clinically effective magnesium support to India in a way that truly works.

Why Rasayanam Magnesium Was Developed?

Most magnesium supplements in the market are made using low-quality forms such as magnesium oxide, which not only are poorly absorbed but also give rise to digestive disorders. Rasayanam took a different path. This product uses Magnesium Bisglycinate, made with Albion® TRAACS® technology from Balchem, USA - a gold standard in mineral science. It offers 440 mg of elemental magnesium per dose (100% RDA), ensuring the body gets what it actually needs without the guesswork or side effects.

“Our mission at Rasayanam is simple: empower you with informed and natural wellness choices backed by modern science to solve real health needs. We wanted to create more than just another supplement. Rasayanam Magnesium is for anyone tired of waking up at 2 AM, feeling burnt out, or struggling with unexplained body fatigue. This is about giving your body what it’s silently asking for,” Says Ayush Aggarwal, Founder & CEO at Rasayanam.

How Rasayanam Magnesium Helps

The design of Rasayanam Magnesium Glycinate is for those who are experiencing low energy, lack of quality sleep, muscle cramps, and anxiety, all magnesium deficiency symptoms. Rasayanam Magnesium contains Magnesium Bisglycinate, which is one of the most absorbable forms and gut-friendly, bringing about real results that are easy to notice.

Benefits of Rasayanam Magnesium:

Enhances sound and uninterrupted sleep0

Relieves muscle cramps and speeds up recovery

Enhances energy and reduces exhaustion

Improves mood and calms anxiety

Gentle on the gut and easily absorbed

Dosage:

Take 2 tablets per day after meals or as directed by your healthcare physicist. For best results, consume after dinner.

Disclaimer: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please consult your healthcare provider before starting any supplement.

Where to Buy:

Rasayanam Magnesium Glycinate is now available all over India through www.rasayanam.in and leading e-commerce platform, where customers can find more information and place their orders directly. Each bottle is priced economically and backed by Rasayanam’s promise of purity, potency, and science-backed formulations. Recommended dosage: 2 tablets after meals, daily.

For any inquiries or information, please contact:

Rasayanam Nutripharm Pvt Ltd

Website: www.rasayanam.in

Email: contact@rasayanam.in

Instagram: @rasayanam

Mobile number: +91 88825 66684

About Rasayanam:

Since 2020, Rasayanam has been deeply involved in the creation of natural, plant-based, and clinically backed supplements. Their every product is a result of years of R&D, tested for purity along with supporting full transparency, scientific validation, and uncompromising quality in every batch. The goal is simple: Real results, no compromises, because your health deserves nothing less.

