Ready-to-Move Homes: Key Considerations Before Taking a Home Loan

A ready-to-move home can shorten the wait for possession, but your home loan still depends on affordability, property checks, and repayment capacity. Compare these before applying.

More buyers are choosing ready-to-move homes over under-construction properties because they can move in sooner. But a builder calling a flat “ready-to-move” does not necessarily mean you can take possession immediately. Construction may be complete while the documents required for possession and loan disbursal are still being processed.

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That distinction matters because loan disbursal depends on the required property and legal documents being in place, not simply on whether the building appears finished. Under RBI lending norms, lenders must verify the property’s legal and construction status before releasing funds.

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For a buyer, the practical step is to check these details early, before committing funds. Treat “ready-to-move” as the beginning of your due diligence, not the end of it.

What changes when you finance a ready-to-move home?

In a ready-to-move purchase, you sign the agreement and move towards possession within a short window, often weeks rather than years. This means home loan approval, property verification, and fund disbursal all need to happen close together.

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An under-construction purchase spreads this process across stages tied to the builder's construction schedule, giving you more room between steps. With a ready home, you plan your loan around the seller's payment schedule instead.

How much will you actually need to fund?

Start with the agreed property price, then subtract what you plan to pay from your own savings. The difference is the amount you ask your lender to finance.

Per RBI guidelines, no lender can finance 100% of a property's value, so you typically arrange at least 20% on your own. Factor in stamp duty, registration charges and transfer fees too, since lenders don't usually finance these separately. The maximum loan a lender offers isn't automatically the right loan for you.

What home loan EMI can you comfortably manage?

Your maximum loan eligibility and a comfortable EMI are not the same. Eligibility is based on factors such as your income, while affordability also depends on your existing commitments, including other loan EMIs and regular expenses.

Tenure also affects balance. A longer tenure lowers the monthly EMI but increases the total interest payable, while a shorter tenure raises the EMI but reduces the overall interest cost.

Consider a 32-year-old salaried buyer Amit in Coimbatore earning Rs. 1.2 lakh a month and purchasing a ready-to-move flat priced at Rs. 65 lakh.

Purchase and loan details Amount Monthly income Rs. 1.2 lakh Property price Rs. 65 lakh Down payment (20%) Rs. 13 lakh Proposed loan amount Rs. 52 lakh Interest rate 7.25%* p.a. Tenure 20 years Estimated EMI Rs Rs. 41,000/month

The estimated EMI is a little over Rs. 41,000 a month. He would then need to assess whether this repayment fits alongside her existing financial commitments.

Can the property qualify for home loan financing?

A lender checks the property as closely as it checks you, because the home itself secures the loan.

Legal status

Ownership and clear title

Any encumbrances or pending dues

Approvals required from the local authority

Construction status

Whether the completed structure matches the approved plan

Completion or occupancy documentation, where applicable

Lender's technical assessment

A site inspection

A construction and valuation assessment by the lender's valuer

Don't treat a seller's "ready-to-move" description as proof that the property will clear up these checks on its own. The National Housing Bank's lending guidelines require housing finance companies to confirm clear title and construction compliance before releasing funds, regardless of how finished the flat looks.

When do you need the home loan to be ready?

Coordinate your loan timeline with the seller's payment schedule, not the other way round. Sanction, which confirms your eligibility, is different from disbursal, which releases funds to the seller. Disbursal only follows after the lender completes property verification.

A ready-to-move buyer often has less time to arrange financing than someone buying an under-construction property, as the seller may expect payment sooner. Bajaj Finance states that applications can be approved within 48 hours* of submission, in applicable cases, which may help align the approval timeline with a shorter possession window.

Which home loan terms should you compare before applying?

Once you know the property, the amount, and the timing, compare these four terms across lenders.

What to compare What it means for you Interest rate Sets the interest portion of your EMI Tenure Changes your EMI and total interest paid Processing fee Adds to your upfront borrowing cost Prepayment terms Affects the cost of repaying the loan early

Based on the amount, EMI, and timing you've worked out, here are the Bajaj Finance Home Loan terms to check against your requirement:

Feature Details Loan amount Up to Rs. 15 crore* Interest rates Starting from 7.25%* p.a. Tenure Up to 32 years* Processing fee Up to 4% of loan amount + applicable GST Prepayment/ foreclosure charges Nil for individual borrowers on a floating rate

If you already hold a home loan elsewhere, the Bajaj Finance balance transfer option starts at 7.30%* p.a. and can include a top-up loan of up to Rs. 1 crore*.

What should you have ready before applying?

Confirm the property's legal status, construction compliance, and required approvals. Work out the amount you need to borrow after your own contribution. Check your repayment capacity against your income and existing commitments. Keep your KYC documents, income proof, and last six months' account statements ready. Submit your application and complete verification as part of the home loan process. Align the approval and disbursal timeline with the seller's payment schedule.

Is a ready-to-move home the right time for a home loan?

A ready-to-move property changes the timing of your financing decision, not the fundamentals of borrowing responsibly. Establish the amount you actually need, confirm the property can clear legal and technical checks, and make sure the EMI fits your income.

Align your approval and disbursal timeline with the seller's schedule, then compare these requirements against the Bajaj Finance Home Loan, including rates from 7.25%* p.a., tenure up to 32 years* and approval within 48 hours* of submission. Once these steps are clear, you can check your eligibility and apply for a home loan.

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