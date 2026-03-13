realme C83 Launched in India: Price, Features & What Makes it a Top Choice

After weeks of anticipation, realme finally launched the realme C83 5G – its latest addition to an already-impressive budget phone portfolio. Catering to demanding users in the affordable segment, the C83 ticks all the boxes you would expect in a realme C-series phone: a large battery, smooth performance, and a military-grade design. You also get a large, fluid display and AI capabilities, making it an instant favourite among smartphone users.

If you are looking for a new pocket-friendly device, the realme C83 5G is a solid option. With Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs, you can forget about paying the entire price upfront. Instead, you can pay in instalments over 3-60 months. All you have to do is visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store, opt for Easy EMIs, and buy your preferred variant. With instant approvals and zero down payment offers on select models, purchasing a new phone from a partner store is convenient and budget-friendly.

Realme C83 5G - The new star in the budget segment

One of the biggest highlights of the realme C83 is its massive battery, which the company claims is the largest in the segment. The 7,000 mAh ‘Titan’ cell fuels hours of gaming, video playback, and multitasking – things that users look for in smartphones today. The phone’s military-grade design and IP64 dust and water resistance rating make it a practical choice for everyday use.

Phone specifications:

RAM 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X Storage 64GB/128GB, expandable up to 2TB Processor/GPU MediaTek Dimensity 6300/ARM Mali-G57 MC2 Display 6.8-inch HD+ LCD panel, 144 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate Rear camera 13MP AI Front camera 5MP Battery 7,000 mAh with 15W fast charge support Operating system realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 Durability IP64 rating

Durable build with a slim profile

Realme crafted the C83 5G to withstand everyday wear and tear. Its military-grade shock-resistant build ensures worry-free use, while its 8.45 mm slim profile offers a comfortable grip.

Design highlights:

45 mm slim profile

ArmorShell protection to absorb impacts

IP64 dust and water resistance

Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green colours

Bright and immersive display

The 144 Hz ultra-bright display of the realme C83 provides incredibly clear visuals and a smooth scrolling experience. The high touch sampling rate and refresh rate ensure instantaneous touch control and minimal motion blur, resulting in immersive gaming and binge-watching sessions.

Display highlights:

8-inch LCD panel with a high refresh rate

900 nits peak brightness

Smooth performance - Best in the segment

The realme C83 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chip to deliver fast, smooth performance for multitasking, streaming, and gaming. The AI Boost feature immediately improves performance when required, while the Smart RAM Expansion feature adds up to 12GB of virtual RAM to the system. This allows 10 apps to remain active in the background, resulting in effortless multitasking.

Performance highlights:

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor

AI Boost to improve performance

Up to 18GB of Dynamic RAM (6GB system + 12GB virtual)

AI Outdoor Mode to automatically boost performance, increase volume, and improve network responsiveness

Cameras that serve everyday purpose

At the back, the smartphone is equipped with a 13MP AI camera that captures shots with brilliant detail. This camera supports the Live Photo feature, so users can choose the best frame or add effects like long exposure to images.

Camera highlights:

Rear camera: 13MP AI

Front camera: 5MP

Rear video: 1080p @ 30 fps

Front video: 1080p @ 30 fps

Largest ‘Titan’ battery in the segment

The realme C83 is powered by a large 7,000 mAh battery – the biggest in the segment, according to the company. This cell powers up to 19 hours of streaming, 22 hours of chat, or 68 hours of voice call time. The adoption of smart technology prevents battery aging, ensuring the battery functions optimally for up to six years.

Battery highlights:

Best-in-segment 7,000 mAh battery

AI Power Saving for an additional 1.2 hours of video scrolling

Reverse wired charging feature

Bypass charging

System optimisations and improved connectivity

The realme UI 7.0, based on Android 16, offers intelligent AI and advanced customisations. Its multi-task side bar and Phone Connect features provide seamless connectivity and enhanced convenience. The phone also supports 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and Type-C port.

Software highlights:

realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16

Dual 5G Nano SIM slots

Flux Engine for faster daily response and smoother app scrolling

Single band: Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS

Realme C83 5G - Pricing and options

The latest realme C-series phone comes in two RAM and two storage options. You can choose between 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB ROM variants based on your performance expectations and internal storage requirements. The colour options include Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green.

Model Price* realme C83 (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM) Rs. 13,499 realme C83 (4GB RAM + 128GB ROM) Rs. 14,499 realme C83 (6GB RAM + 128GB ROM) Rs. 17,499

* Disclaimer: The prices have been taken from the official website and may vary based on the location or retailer. For the latest prices and offers, please visit your nearest partner store

Why should you purchase the realme C83 5G?

The realme C83 is already trending for the following reasons:

Segment-leading 7,000 mAh ‘Titan’ battery for two-day use on a single charge

Ultra-clear 144 Hz display for immersive visuals

Military-grade build with ArmorShell protection for enhanced durability

Up to 18GB Dynamic RAM for smooth multitasking and improved performance

realme UI 7.0 for seamless user experience

How can you buy the realme C83 on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finserv?

You can buy the realme C83 by walking into any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores conveniently located in 4,000+ cities. By doing so, you can avail of Easy EMIs, making the purchase affordable and pocket-friendly.

Here’s how you can buy the latest realme C-series phone from a partner store:

Locate and head to your nearest partner store. Find the realme C83 variant you want. Approach the counter and check your eligibility for Easy EMIs. Choose your repayment terms.

Finalise the purchase and take your new phone home.

