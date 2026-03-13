realme C83 Launched in India: Price, Features & What Makes it a Top Choice
The realme C83 5G comes with a massive battery and a fluid display. Know all about the company’s latest budget phone and how you can buy it affordably through Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs.
After weeks of anticipation, realme finally launched the realme C83 5G – its latest addition to an already-impressive budget phone portfolio. Catering to demanding users in the affordable segment, the C83 ticks all the boxes you would expect in a realme C-series phone: a large battery, smooth performance, and a military-grade design. You also get a large, fluid display and AI capabilities, making it an instant favourite among smartphone users.
If you are looking for a new pocket-friendly device, the realme C83 5G is a solid option. With Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs, you can forget about paying the entire price upfront. Instead, you can pay in instalments over 3-60 months. All you have to do is visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store, opt for Easy EMIs, and buy your preferred variant. With instant approvals and zero down payment offers on select models, purchasing a new phone from a partner store is convenient and budget-friendly.
Realme C83 5G - The new star in the budget segment
One of the biggest highlights of the realme C83 is its massive battery, which the company claims is the largest in the segment. The 7,000 mAh ‘Titan’ cell fuels hours of gaming, video playback, and multitasking – things that users look for in smartphones today. The phone’s military-grade design and IP64 dust and water resistance rating make it a practical choice for everyday use.
Phone specifications:
|RAM
|4GB/6GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|64GB/128GB, expandable up to 2TB
|Processor/GPU
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300/ARM Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|6.8-inch HD+ LCD panel, 144 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate
|Rear camera
|13MP AI
|Front camera
|5MP
|Battery
|7,000 mAh with 15W fast charge support
|Operating system
|realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16
|Durability
|IP64 rating
Durable build with a slim profile
Realme crafted the C83 5G to withstand everyday wear and tear. Its military-grade shock-resistant build ensures worry-free use, while its 8.45 mm slim profile offers a comfortable grip.
Design highlights:
- 45 mm slim profile
- ArmorShell protection to absorb impacts
- IP64 dust and water resistance
- Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green colours
Bright and immersive display
The 144 Hz ultra-bright display of the realme C83 provides incredibly clear visuals and a smooth scrolling experience. The high touch sampling rate and refresh rate ensure instantaneous touch control and minimal motion blur, resulting in immersive gaming and binge-watching sessions.
Display highlights:
- 8-inch LCD panel with a high refresh rate
- 900 nits peak brightness
Smooth performance - Best in the segment
The realme C83 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chip to deliver fast, smooth performance for multitasking, streaming, and gaming. The AI Boost feature immediately improves performance when required, while the Smart RAM Expansion feature adds up to 12GB of virtual RAM to the system. This allows 10 apps to remain active in the background, resulting in effortless multitasking.
Performance highlights:
- MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor
- AI Boost to improve performance
- Up to 18GB of Dynamic RAM (6GB system + 12GB virtual)
- AI Outdoor Mode to automatically boost performance, increase volume, and improve network responsiveness
Cameras that serve everyday purpose
At the back, the smartphone is equipped with a 13MP AI camera that captures shots with brilliant detail. This camera supports the Live Photo feature, so users can choose the best frame or add effects like long exposure to images.
Camera highlights:
- Rear camera: 13MP AI
- Front camera: 5MP
- Rear video: 1080p @ 30 fps
- Front video: 1080p @ 30 fps
Largest ‘Titan’ battery in the segment
The realme C83 is powered by a large 7,000 mAh battery – the biggest in the segment, according to the company. This cell powers up to 19 hours of streaming, 22 hours of chat, or 68 hours of voice call time. The adoption of smart technology prevents battery aging, ensuring the battery functions optimally for up to six years.
Battery highlights:
- Best-in-segment 7,000 mAh battery
- AI Power Saving for an additional 1.2 hours of video scrolling
- Reverse wired charging feature
- Bypass charging
System optimisations and improved connectivity
The realme UI 7.0, based on Android 16, offers intelligent AI and advanced customisations. Its multi-task side bar and Phone Connect features provide seamless connectivity and enhanced convenience. The phone also supports 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and Type-C port.
Software highlights:
- realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16
- Dual 5G Nano SIM slots
- Flux Engine for faster daily response and smoother app scrolling
- Single band: Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
Realme C83 5G - Pricing and options
The latest realme C-series phone comes in two RAM and two storage options. You can choose between 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB ROM variants based on your performance expectations and internal storage requirements. The colour options include Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green.
|Model
|Price*
|realme C83 (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM)
|Rs. 13,499
|realme C83 (4GB RAM + 128GB ROM)
|Rs. 14,499
|realme C83 (6GB RAM + 128GB ROM)
|Rs. 17,499
* Disclaimer: The prices have been taken from the official website and may vary based on the location or retailer. For the latest prices and offers, please visit your nearest partner store
Why should you purchase the realme C83 5G?
The realme C83 is already trending for the following reasons:
- Segment-leading 7,000 mAh ‘Titan’ battery for two-day use on a single charge
- Ultra-clear 144 Hz display for immersive visuals
- Military-grade build with ArmorShell protection for enhanced durability
- Up to 18GB Dynamic RAM for smooth multitasking and improved performance
- realme UI 7.0 for seamless user experience
How can you buy the realme C83 on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finserv?
You can buy the realme C83 by walking into any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores conveniently located in 4,000+ cities. By doing so, you can avail of Easy EMIs, making the purchase affordable and pocket-friendly.
Here’s how you can buy the latest realme C-series phone from a partner store:
- Locate and head to your nearest partner store.
- Find the realme C83 variant you want.
- Approach the counter and check your eligibility for Easy EMIs.
- Choose your repayment terms.
Finalise the purchase and take your new phone home.
