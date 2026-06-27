Refrigerator Organisation for Indian Summers and Festive Seasons: Storage Considerations for 2026

Learn simple refrigerator organisation tips to keep food fresher, reduce waste, and maximise storage space. Also compare top models to bring one home on Easy EMI with Bajaj Finance.

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A messy refrigerator makes it harder to find ingredients, increases food waste, and can even affect how efficiently the appliance cools. Over time, leftovers get pushed to the back, vegetables are forgotten in drawers, and valuable shelf space goes unused. By organising food properly, it becomes easier to keep track of groceries, reduce spoilage, and make better use of the available storage. In Indian homes, where refrigerators often store everything from milk and paneer to leftovers and festive dishes, a few simple changes can make everyday cooking and meal planning much easier. These practical tips can help organise any refrigerator, regardless of its size or layout.

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For households that need more storage space or better organisation features, the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale offers an opportunity to upgrade to a new refrigerator at a highly competitive price. Browse models on Bajaj Mall, compare capacity, BEE rating, and refrigerator prices, and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finance partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, the cost can be split into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, helping reduce the upfront payment burden.

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Five ways to organise a refrigerator more effectively

A few small changes in how food is stored can improve accessibility, food safety, and overall fridge performance.

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Keep frequently used items at eye level: Milk, curd, butter, leftovers, chutneys, and lunch boxes should be placed where they are easy to see and reach. This reduces the time spent searching and helps prevent food from being forgotten at the back of the fridge.

Milk, curd, butter, leftovers, chutneys, and lunch boxes should be placed where they are easy to see and reach. This reduces the time spent searching and helps prevent food from being forgotten at the back of the fridge. Separate raw and cooked food: Store raw meat, seafood, and poultry in sealed containers on the lowest shelf to prevent leaks. Cooked food, desserts, cut fruit, and ready-to-eat items should be kept on upper shelves to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Store raw meat, seafood, and poultry in sealed containers on the lowest shelf to prevent leaks. Cooked food, desserts, cut fruit, and ready-to-eat items should be kept on upper shelves to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Store leftovers in clear containers: Transparent or labelled containers make it easier to identify leftovers before they spoil. Sealed containers also help prevent odours from spreading throughout the refrigerator.

Transparent or labelled containers make it easier to identify leftovers before they spoil. Sealed containers also help prevent odours from spreading throughout the refrigerator. Use refrigerator zones correctly: The crisper drawer is best for fruits and vegetables because it maintains higher humidity. Door shelves suit bottles, sauces, jams, and pickles, while the main compartment is ideal for milk, paneer, eggs, and cooked food.

The crisper drawer is best for fruits and vegetables because it maintains higher humidity. Door shelves suit bottles, sauces, jams, and pickles, while the main compartment is ideal for milk, paneer, eggs, and cooked food. Prepare for guests in advance: Before gatherings, remove expired items and rearrange shelves to create space. Use stackable containers for party food and chill beverages in batches to avoid overloading the refrigerator.

Best-selling refrigerators to buy in India in June 2026

Features such as convertible compartments, flexible shelves, and larger capacities can make refrigerator organisation much easier. Here are some of the top-selling models available in India:

Model Key features Price* EMI starting from* Best for LG 260 L 2 Star (GL-N292BDSY) Smart Inverter, Multi Air Flow Rs. 27,999 Rs. 1,708/month Small families, even cooling Godrej 272 L 2 Star (RT EONCRYSTAL 310B) Advanced Inverter, Cool Balance, Nano Shield Rs. 39,511 Rs. 2,466/month Daily cooking, hygiene-focused storage Whirlpool 327 L 2 Star (IFPRO INV CNV 375) 10-in-1 convertible, inverter compressor Rs. 45,100 Rs. 1,405/month Families with changing storage needs Samsung 350 L 3 Star (RT38HG5A43B1HL) 5-in-1 convertible, Twin Cooling Plus Rs. 69,999 Rs. 2,148/month Festive cooking, weekly bulk storage Croma 522 L 3 Star French Door (CRLR522MDA342495) Multi Airflow, Super Freezing, inverter Rs. 1,00,000 Rs. 5,669/month Large families, organised storage

Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

Limited-time offers on refrigerators

Top brands are currently offering summer discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Check out the offer before heading to the store:

Brand EMI starting from Discount Price range Samsung Rs. 916/month Up to 40% Off Rs. 10,000 – Rs. 5,09,000 LG Rs. 875/month Up to 50% Off Rs. 10,000 – Rs. 4,40,000 Whirlpool Rs. 843/month Up to 40% Off Rs. 10,000 – Rs. 1,71,000

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy a refrigerator from Bajaj Finance partner stores

Bajaj Finance makes it straightforward to bring home the right refrigerator. Follow these steps to get started:

Browse and compare online: Explore refrigerator models on Bajaj Mall and compare capacity, door type, star rating, and cooling features before visiting a store. Visit partner stores: Check shortlisted models at Bajaj Finance partner stores and get expert guidance from in-store representatives. Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with tenures of 3 to 60 months. Zero down payment available on select models. Check eligibility online: Verify your pre-approved limit using your mobile number and OTP on the Bajaj Finance website. Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly through a paperless process.

Whether the requirement is better food organisation, additional storage space, or a larger refrigerator for a growing family, comparing capacities, layouts, and storage features can help narrow the options before visiting a store.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.