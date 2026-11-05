Regenerative Megacities: Integrating Green Spaces and Nature into Urban Development

When nature is recognized as a legitimate urban resident against a backdrop where 55% of global GDP depends on natural ecosystems, identifying who speaks on behalf of nature becomes a defining benchmark for a modern wonder. The global voting campaign for the “7 Wonders of Future Cities” running through October 31, 2027 introduces a fresh perspective on life-affirming cities where human civilization and natural habitats thrive together. The city of Melbourne in Australia once assigned an individual ID number and dedicated email address to every municipal tree. The original intention was purely technical, allowing residents to report broken branches or declining health. Instead of damage reports, citizens sent letters thanking trees for shade, sharing exam season stories, and apologizing when pets disturbed tree trunks. Arron Wood, Chair of the Environment Committee at Melbourne City Council, noted that this initiative forged a deep emotional connection between residents and their urban forest. An identification code might not give a tree a physical voice, yet it suffices for humans to begin listening.

This novel perspective is expanding rapidly across urban development, positioning greenery, blue spaces, and biodiversity as core infrastructure rather than decorative accessories. Economic realities directly drive this shift, with PwC estimating that 55% of global GDP, equivalent to approximately $58 trillion, relies moderately or heavily on natural ecosystems. Along coastal regions, ecosystem protection demands even greater urgency. Research published in Scientific Reports in 2020 estimates that mangroves prevent over $65 billion in flood damage while safeguarding more than 15 million people annually. Nevertheless, the inaugural global assessment report from the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2024 revealed that half of the world’s mangrove ecosystems face potential collapse. Can Gio represents a compelling real world counter example. Following the war, Rung Sac was reduced to a barren wasteland. Starting in 1978, generations of youth volunteers painstakingly replanted mangrove trees, transforming the 75,740 hectare forest into Vietnam’s first UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve in 2000. Ho Chi Minh City’s green shield endures today because people proactively championed its protection.

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This principle occupies center stage in the “7 Wonders of Future Cities” campaign initiated by New7Wonders. Jean Paul de la Fuente, Director of New7Wonders and Chairman of the campaign, emphasized that sheer scale alone does not define a wonder. In his view, a Future City Wonder represents a vibrant habitat where development aspirations manifest in daily quality of life. Regenerative urban visions require development to contribute directly toward restoring the natural systems that sustain human life. Vinhomes’ development trajectory proactively embraced this philosophy early. Beyond traditional Environmental, Social, and Governance standards, the ESG++ framework incorporates Ecosystem Regeneration and Climate Adaptation. The developer pursues a “Green Identity for Nature” philosophy, recognizing ecosystems as legitimate community members with distinct survival and flourishing requirements rather than pushing the environment to the margins of urbanization.

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Vinhomes Green Paradise serves as the operational proving ground for this philosophy within a complex master planning environment. Spanning 2,870 hectares adjacent to the biosphere reserve, the project maintains a low building density of roughly 16%, allocating the vast majority of land to greenery and water features anchored by an 800-hectare natural saltwater lagoon. The planning imperative centers on constructing a megacity beside Southern Vietnam’s green shield while enhancing its protective capacity. The execution model deploys a Forest Regeneration and Climate Adaptation Fund, applies K DPM technology to consolidate dredged mud into fill material to reduce sand mining, and targets operation powered entirely by clean energy. To ensure nature’s voice is accurately recorded, environmental indicators are precisely quantified. An AI-integrated ESG Hub monitors environmental parameters and triggers alerts when thresholds are exceeded, paired with a Green ID system tracking individual green actions by residents. In September 2026, the project received Provisional Custom ISO 37122 Smart City Certification from the World Council on City Data. Dr. Patricia McCarney, President and CEO of the WCCD, recognized this milestone as a global first, establishing a precedent for new urban developments.

Vinhomes Green Paradise became the first project globally recognized by New7Wonders as an Official Candidate, excelling across three pillars: Environment and Nature, Smart City, and Human Centric Development. According to Jean Paul de la Fuente, in the context of Can Gio, the project’s enduring sustainability will be validated through long-term master planning and management that directly supports the ecosystem. The 2025 selection occurred exactly 14 years after Ha Long Bay was named one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature in 2011, an interval Jean Paul de la Fuente views as an auspicious signal since 14 represents twice seven. Moving from a wonder crafted by nature, Vietnam is progressing toward a wonder co-created by humanity alongside nature. Corporate representatives note that Vinhomes has delivered 32 operational projects and is expanding its integrated urban model across five international markets. Nguyen Thu Hang, CEO of Vinhomes, affirmed that the campaign’s three pillars serve as the guiding compass for the developer to craft a world-class urban icon.

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The global voting campaign runs through October 31, 2027, with the ultimate decision resting with the public. The message Vinhomes Green Paradise brings to this international selection remains clear: the benchmark of an urban wonder is shifting from skyscraper heights to whether nature is granted a legitimate identity as a resident. As the project achieves the status of a global urban wonder, Vinhomes solidifies its pioneering leadership on the world urban map, establishing the standard of a life-affirming city where humanity and all species thrive together.

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