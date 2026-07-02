Remittix Announces Airdrop Registration Ahead of Planned Token Distribution

Remittix has launched a fresh airdrop registration push as the project prepares RTX holders for the next stage of token distribution.

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The registration page is now live through the official Remittix site, giving presale buyers a clear action to complete before distribution moves further into focus. With the RTX launch price reveal expected in 3 days, the extended 350% RTX bonus still active, the public platform launch nearing and the project closing in on the $32 million milestone for the launch date reveal, Remittix is entering a highly active period for its community.

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For holders, the latest update is less about waiting for news and more about getting ready. Wallet registration is now one of the key steps before the next phase begins.

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Airdrop Registration Push Begins

The Remittix airdrop is tied to the distribution of RTX tokens purchased during the presale. This means the registration process is not a separate free-token promotion, but part of the preparation for presale token distribution.

RTX holders can register by visiting the official Remittix site, connecting their wallet, submitting their wallet address and completing the registration page. Users can also add optional notification details so they can receive updates linked to the airdrop, token distribution and future launch announcements.

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Once the process is completed, the page confirms that the holder has successfully registered.

Holders should make sure they only use official Remittix links when completing registration. Unofficial pages, direct messages or unknown accounts claiming to offer airdrop access should be treated with caution.

Token Distribution Moves Into View

The new registration push arrives as token distribution becomes a bigger talking point across the Remittix community.

Presale holders have been watching for updates around distribution timing, launch price details and the next official milestone. The registration page gives holders something practical to complete now, before the next wave of launch news arrives.

The RTX launch price reveal is expected in 3 days and remains one of the most anticipated updates. At the same time, Remittix is closing in on the $32 million milestone, which is expected to unlock the official launch date reveal for the community.

Together, these updates have created a stronger sense of movement around the project.

Platform Momentum Adds To The Story

Remittix is also continuing to build attention around its crypto-to-fiat platform. The platform is designed to let users send crypto while recipients receive fiat directly into bank accounts, giving the project a practical payments angle beyond token speculation.

Multiple community members have reportedly received fiat payments through the Remittix system, adding platform proof as public access moves closer.

The extended 350% RTX bonus remains live during this launch window, adding another reason for users to keep watching as the project moves toward distribution and public platform activity.

With airdrop registration live, token distribution moving closer, the launch price reveal expected in 3 days and the $32 million milestone approaching, Remittix has given holders a clear next step.

RTX holders should complete registration through the official Remittix site, submit wallet details and stay alert for the next major update.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittixpresale.io

Airdrop Registration: https://airdrop.remittixpresale.io

FAQ

What is the new Remittix airdrop registration push?

It is the current registration process for RTX holders to submit their wallet address ahead of the upcoming token distribution.

What is the Remittix airdrop linked to?

The Remittix airdrop is linked to the distribution of RTX tokens purchased by users during the presale.

What major Remittix updates are coming next?

The main updates include the RTX launch price reveal in 3 days, the $32 million launch date milestone, the extended 350% RTX bonus and the approaching public platform launch.

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