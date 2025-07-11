Remittix’s Utility-Focused Growth Attracts Attention from PEPE and SHIB Traders

Real cash-out rails beat cartoon frogs every time. RTX now trades at $0.081 after pulling in more than $16 million and interest around its PayFi stack keeps thickening. Liquidity once locked inside PEPE and SHIB bags is rotating fast, as on-chain dashboards show both meme coins losing holders this week. Remittix Is the Dark Horse Presale That's Winning Over Smart Investors.

Wallet Rollout Turns RTX Into a Payments Workhorse

Remittix just pushed its iOS RTX Wallet to public TestFlight, letting users beam USDC, ETH or SOL straight to linked bank accounts in under ten seconds. Each hop auto-burns a slice of RTX, and the beta logged more than 18,000 transfers in its first 48 hours.

Daily active addresses on Remittix jumped 42% during the same window numbers most meme tokens would envy. PEPE whales noticed: 5.64 trillion tokens shifted toward exchanges right after the wallet news, hinting at a hunt for fresh liquidity.

Two more payment corridors Nigeria-to-EU and Philippines-to-US are slated to open before August, giving freelancers a quick path from crypto pay to local cash without a central-exchange detour. That utility pitch stands apart from hit-and-hope meme lotteries; net inflows to SHIB shrank 12 % after a 2.87 trillion-token custody shuffle rattled holders looking for safer yield.

Scarcity Math: Burn Loop Plus Locked Liquidity

Tokenomics separate RTX from the meme crowd. Roughly 546 million tokens sold so far sit behind a twelve-month cliff; every on-chain swap destroys 0.1% of transacted RTX; and a treasury burn pool adds a quarterly kicker. Based on current transfer volume, about 1.8% of supply could disappear by year-end classic squeeze fuel when paired with rising demand.

By contrast, PEPE now trades roughly 65% below its December peak and still hinges on whale whims for sharp moves. SHIB keeps teasing metaverse add-ons, yet layer-2 gas costs make small buys uneconomical, a pain point RTX sidesteps with sub-cent fees.

Both meme giants retain loyal pockets, but liquidity books show depth thinning as traders reroute into yield-backed projects with clear burn mechanics.

Traders Pick Rails Over Hype

Utility wins when the market stops giggling. Remittix Is Leading the Pack as the Best Presale of 2025. It marries a burn-driven payments stack with real bank-account off-ramps and still offers a 50% purchase bonus until the $18 million soft cap fills. Desk chatter already pencils mid-launch targets north of $0.30 ambitious, yet grounded in live wallet traction rather than memes.

PEPE and SHIB remain lively ticker symbols, yet their latest rallies look fragile beside the hard-number progress happening on RTX. Unless the frog or the dog can settle a salary in ten seconds, traders swapping meme leftovers for PayFi rails may be making the smarter play.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication