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Home / Partner Exclusives / Return to Invoice vs Zero Depreciation Cover: Key Differences and Coverage Features
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Return to Invoice vs Zero Depreciation Cover: Key Differences and Coverage Features

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Updated At : 11:28 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Alternative title- Car Insurance: Choosing Between Return to Invoice and Zero Depreciation Cover

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Buying a new car also means deciding how much financial protection you want beyond a standard car insurance policy. Along with comprehensive insurance, you may come across optional add-ons such as return to invoice and zero depreciation cover. Although both provide additional protection, they are designed for different situations. Understanding how they work can help you choose the option that best matches your vehicle and your requirements.

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What Is a Zero Depreciation Cover?

Under a standard comprehensive policy, depreciation is applied to certain vehicle parts when a claim is settled. As components such as plastic, rubber, fibre, and metal parts age, their value reduces over time, which may affect the claim amount payable for eligible repairs.

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Subject to the policy terms, conditions, and exclusions, a zero depreciation cover may reduce or remove depreciation deductions on eligible replaced parts during covered repairs.

It is generally considered by vehicle owners who want additional protection for repairs arising from incidents such as:

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  • Minor collisions
  • Small dents or accidental damage
  • Replacement of eligible parts affected during covered repairs

The availability of this add-on usually depends on factors like the age of the vehicle and the policy conditions.

When Is Return to Invoice Cover Useful?

A return to invoice add-on is designed for situations that result in a total loss, constructive total loss, or theft of the insured vehicle, subject to the policy terms and conditions.

In such cases, a standard motor insurance policy generally settles the claim based on the Insured Declared Value (IDV), which reflects the vehicle's depreciated value.

Subject to the policy wording, a return to invoice add-on may compensate up to the original invoice value of the vehicle instead of the IDV. This may also include applicable road tax and registration charges paid at the time of purchase.

How Do These Add-Ons Compare?

The following comparison shows how return to invoice and zero depreciation cover differ in terms of their purpose and applicability:

FeatureZero Depreciation CoverReturn to Invoice Cover
PurposeHelps reduce depreciation deductions on eligible replaced parts during covered repairsDesigned for total loss, constructive total loss, or theft, subject to the policy terms
Claim basisBased on eligible repair or replacement costsMay be based on the original invoice value, depending on the policy wording
Usually suitable forVehicles in their initial years of use, subject to eligibilityNewly purchased vehicles, subject to insurer eligibility and policy terms

Some insurers may allow both add-ons to be purchased with a comprehensive car insurance policy, subject to eligibility and policy terms. Before making a decision, read the policy wording to understand the applicable terms, conditions, inclusions, and exclusions.

Conclusion

The choice between these add-ons depends on the type of financial protection you are looking for, whether that is support for eligible repair costs or protection against a total loss. As your vehicle gets older or your circumstances change, it is worth reviewing your add-ons at renewal to check whether they still suit your insurance needs and remain available under your policy.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.

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