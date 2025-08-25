Rhinox Expands with Eco-Ready Stainless Steel Pipe Plant in Karnal

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 25:Rhinox has just opened the doors to its newest stainless steel pipe plant in Karnal, Haryana - and the message is clear: the future of piping will be cleaner, stronger, and more sustainable.

The new facility sits on 11 acres with nearly 300,000 square feet of space, and it’s packed with modern infrastructure. Four production units and a fully equipped stainless steel tube milling plant give Rhinox the ability to manufacture up to 400 tons of SS304 and SS316L pipes every month. Everything here is built to global benchmarks like DIN, ASTM, and NB, ensuring the pipes aren’t just made in India, but made for the world.

What makes this plant different is the way it’s built to balance strength with responsibility. Automated production lines use Autogenous Longitudinal Tungsten Gas welding with online bright annealing - advanced technology that delivers stronger welds, a cleaner finish, and greater energy efficiency. Alongside, an in-house testing lab runs both destructive and non-destructive checks on every batch, making sure quality is never compromised and wastage is kept to a minimum.

Rhinox has also been thoughtful about its supply chain. By working with trusted stainless steel leaders like Jindal Stainless Steel (JSL), Outokumpu, and POSCO India, the company ensures its raw materials are top quality, while also maintaining sustainable sourcing practices.

The pipes made here will end up in a wide range of places, from everyday drinking water systems and compressed air lines to high-purity environments like food processing and pharmaceutical plants. And with certifications such as NSF 61, NSF 372, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, PED, HACCP, and REACH, customers know they are choosing products that meet the toughest global standards.

“This isn’t just another plant for us,” said a Rhinox spokesperson. “It’s proof of how seriously we take durability and responsibility. Every choice, from the machinery to the suppliers we work with - has been made to ensure our pipes last for decades and have a lighter impact on the environment.”

For Rhinox, already known for building high-quality stainless steel piping solutions, the Karnal plant is more than an expansion. It’s a step forward in shaping the future of the industry - where sustainability and performance go hand in hand.

For more information:

Website: www.rhinoxindia.com

Email: Contact@rhinoxindia.com

Toll-Free: 1800-120-6232

Corporate Office: Nadana Road, Taraori - 132116, Karnal, Haryana, India

Head Office: 524 Phase-5, Sector-16, Udyog Vihar, Gurugram - 122016, Haryana, India

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication