Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction Amid Potential U.S. Bank Adoption, as Analysts Assess Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Performance

Ripple’s XRP has long been one of the most promising tokens in the payments space. With regulatory clarity finally improving in the U.S., talks of American banks using XRP for domestic settlements are intensifying. If that adoption comes to fruition, XRP could unlock massive price potential, possibly climbing into double or triple-digit territory. At the same time, a new meme coin challenger, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is carving its own lane with infrastructure, utility, and viral energy, and some analysts argue its upside could even outshine XRP in 2025.

XRP Price Prediction if U.S. Banks Use It for Settlements

Federal Reserve data show that U.S. banks settled approximately $28.27 trillion in 2024 through the National Settlement Service (NSS), equivalent to roughly $77.45 billion daily. If XRP were to integrate into this process, the scale would far outpace its current trading activity, which averages around $6.6 billion daily volume. At today’s price of $2.81, XRP commands a market cap of about $179 billion. To match the NSS’s daily flow, estimates suggest XRP would need to rise 11.7x, putting it near $35 per token.

XRP Price Chart

But that’s only the conservative baseline. If banks hold XRP as reserves (locking supply) and speculative demand surges, analysts believe XRP could stretch into the $70–$100 range, marking a potential 25x from today’s levels. This would make XRP one of the most valuable assets in the payments sector, but the timeline depends heavily on U.S. regulatory clarity and actual bank-level integration.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin That Blends Culture With Infrastructure

While XRP is banking on institutional adoption, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is rewriting the playbook for meme coins. Instead of being just another hype-driven token, LILPEPE is launching on a custom Layer 2 blockchain designed for meme coins.

This chain eliminates sniper bots, delivers ultra-fast, low-cost transactions, and introduces the Meme Launchpad, a platform where the next viral meme coins can be born. LILPEPE positions itself as the backbone of meme culture’s future by powering itself and an entire meme ecosystem. With over $24 million raised in presale, a CertiK audit score of 95%, and two exchange listings already secured, the project has a credible foundation that most meme tokens lack at launch. It’s not just hype; it’s infrastructure meeting virality.

Why Analysts Say LILPEPE Could Outperform XRP’s Projected Gains

Even if XRP rallies to $100, that’s still “just” a 25x return. Impressive, but limited by its massive circulating supply and $179B market cap. Little Pepe, however, starts small and can potentially deliver the kind of parabolic moves only meme coins can produce.

Analysts project that LILPEPE could surge as much as 100x post-launch, driven by:

Microcap Advantage: Easier to multiply from a $300 million base than from XRP’s $179 billion.

Easier to multiply from a $300 million base than from XRP’s $179 billion. Hype-to-Utility Cycle: Viral buzz combined with a meme-only launchpad product in development.

Viral buzz combined with a meme-only launchpad product in development. Liquidity Expansion: Early CEX listings could ignite price discovery beyond the presale’s modest valuation.

Early CEX listings could ignite price discovery beyond the presale’s modest valuation. Retail Magnetism: Unlike XRP, which relies on regulatory wins, LILPEPE thrives on social virality and meme culture.

For investors who believe timing and market capitalization entry matter, Little Pepe resembles the early-stage bet that XRP was nearly a decade ago.

Conclusion: Stability vs Explosive Growth

If U.S. banks adopt XRP for domestic settlements, its price could move into double or even triple digits justifiably. That alone makes XRP a strong contender for the “best cryptos to hold” list in 2025. But when comparing the profit multiples, Little Pepe clearly outshines. By blending meme culture with blockchain infrastructure and introducing its Meme Launchpad, LILPEPE has the tools to become the next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu moment, which could be even bigger. For investors seeking transformative gains, the presale of Little Pepe may be the single most compelling entry point in today’s market.

