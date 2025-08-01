Ripple (XRP) Sees Diminished Attention as Early Adopters of This AI Coin Report 175% Gains in 30 Days

Ripple news is once again making waves as the XRP price sees a promising rally, thanks to bullish predictions and ongoing ETF anticipation. With some analysts forecasting a 333% surge for the XRP price, excitement in the crypto market is peaking.

However, in the shadows of all this Ripple hype, Unilabs Finance, a new AI-backed asset manager, is quietly delivering massive returns, clocking 175% gains for early adopters in just 30 days. While XRP rides the bullish wave, Unilabs Finance is shaping up to be the surprise star of this crypto cycle. Let’s find out more about it.

Ripple News: Can XRP Price Reclaim Its All-Time Highs This Cycle?

Renowned Chartered Market Technician and crypto expert Tony "The Bull" Severino believes Ripple's XRP price is poised for a massive rally, potentially soaring by 333% in only 40 days.

According to Severino's Elliott Wave analysis, the XRP price may reach $4-$6 in the first profit-taking zone during Wave 3, $11-$13 in the mid-term objective if bullish momentum continues, and $27-$30 in a full Elliott Wave cycle. If the technical setup holds and the conditions continue to be favorable, the XRP price can enter its most profitable periods yet.

As per the latest Ripple news, XRP is a major force in cross-border payments, often exceeding $10B in daily trade volume during bullish periods. Earlier this year, the XRP price experienced a significant bounce when Ripple reached a $150 million settlement with the US SEC, alleviating years of regulatory pressure.

New catalysts are emerging while Ripple news awaits a judgment from the United States Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) on its application for a banking license. Investor interest is also developing in the possible approval of XRP ETFs, with 11 applications now under SEC consideration. The ruling is likely by late October as per the latest Ripple news.

The XRP price is currently at $3.15, up more than 3% over the previous 24 hours. The current increase is a new short-term high, with experts citing increased optimism and whale buildup as significant reasons.

Unilabs Finance Emerges as the Future of Crypto Investing: Here’s How!

While the XRP price tries to get under the spotlight following the latest bullish Ripple news, smart investors have found another secret gem that is quickly making its way to the top of the market. It is the newly launched Unilabs Finance that is currently in its presale phase.

Unilabs Finance is the world’s first completely AI-backed asset management platform that offers real-life utility backed by an AI protocol. The platform aims to streamline the process of investment by providing smart AI-powered investing tools and strategies.

The following are some of the highlighted features of this AI-backed asset management platform:

Early Access Scoring System (EASS): This feature assesses emerging projects based on different parameters like tokenomics, team credibility, security parameters, utility backing project, etc.

This feature assesses emerging projects based on different parameters like tokenomics, team credibility, security parameters, utility backing project, etc. Memecoin Identification Tool: Through this feature, investors can spot the viral trends surrounding memecoins. This system tracks liquidity metrics, listing potential, and virality factors to spot meme coins before they take a ride to the moon.

Through this feature, investors can spot the viral trends surrounding memecoins. This system tracks liquidity metrics, listing potential, and virality factors to spot meme coins before they take a ride to the moon. AI Market Pulse: This feature makes use of AI to monitor crypto trends, market shifts, and emerging opportunities. With just a single click, users can monitor token price movements and automatically rebalance their portfolios to maximize their ROI and minimize their risk exposure.

This feature makes use of AI to monitor crypto trends, market shifts, and emerging opportunities. With just a single click, users can monitor token price movements and automatically rebalance their portfolios to maximize their ROI and minimize their risk exposure. Passive Income Opportunities: The platform offers several passive income opportunities, which include a stablecoin savings account that ties users' funds to stablecoins like USDT and DAI. Furthermore, it has a five-tier referral system and a staking feature that helps investors create a second stream of income.

$7.8 Million Raised: Unilabs Presale Gains Serious Traction

Unilabs Finance has already managed to impress investors with its strong narrative around AI for investment ways and massive presale success. The project’s ongoing presale has raised over $7.8 million in funding. It is currently selling each UNIL token at $0.0085 as of the 5th stage. As the stages move, the price of UNIL is expected to rise in the next round to $0.0097.

Market experts are bullish on Unilab's potential as they forecast a massive gain upon UNIL’s official listing on tier-1 CEXs and DEXs. Other than that, it's AI-powered investment offerings that are evolving with the latest advancements are also driving massive demand surrounding them.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication