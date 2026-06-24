Riseonic Residential Project Highlighted in Tricity Real Estate Developments

The Tricity is witnessing the emergence of a landmark residential development that promises to redefine the meaning of luxury living. Riseonic, envisioned by Dhir Construction & Vamana Group, is more than just a premium residential address—it is a vision to create a lifestyle where aspirations rise higher, experiences become richer and every day inspires a better tomorrow. It is a development crafted for those who seek not just a home, but a statement of their evolving success and aspirations.

Advertisement

At the heart of the development lies the philosophy of "Rise to a Higher Living." It is a belief that a home should elevate every aspect of life—from the way people live and connect to the way they experience comfort, wellness and success. This philosophy is captured in the brand's guiding ethos: "Thrive. Rise. Inspire." Thrive in thoughtfully designed spaces, Rise above the ordinary through elevated living experiences, and Inspire a life that reflects achievement, purpose, and aspiration. Every element of the project has been envisioned to enrich daily living while creating a lasting sense of pride and belonging.

Advertisement

One of the most defining features of Riseonic is the introduction of the Tricity's First Terrace Homes. Designed for those who value space, freedom, and exclusivity, these residences offer expansive private terraces that extend the living experience beyond interiors. Whether envisioned as a private garden, an entertainment deck, a wellness retreat, or a family gathering space, these terraces become a natural extension of modern luxury living. They introduce a new dimension of openness, allowing residents to enjoy the luxury of personal outdoor spaces high above the city.

Advertisement

Complementing this concept is the spectacular Sky Garden on the 36th Floor, a signature feature that offers breathtaking views of the majestic Shivalik Hills. Designed as an elevated oasis in the sky, it creates a unique setting where residents can relax, rejuvenate, and enjoy moments of serenity above the city's bustle. This extraordinary experience transforms everyday moments into memorable encounters with nature and the skyline.

Strategically located on International Stadium Road (PR4), Riseonic enjoys seamless connectivity to Chandigarh, Mohali, Zirakpur, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, commercial centres, and entertainment destinations. Positioned in one of the region's fastest-growing corridors, it combines accessibility with exclusivity. Its location places residents at the centre of growth while ensuring they remain connected to everything that matters.

Advertisement

Trust remains one of the strongest pillars of the project. Being developed on 100% owned and registered land, Riseonic offers complete peace of mind to homebuyers and investors, reinforcing the credibility that both Dhir Construction and Vamana Group have built over the years. This strong foundation of transparency and trust further enhances confidence in the project's long-term value and potential.

The project also brings together globally acclaimed design partners. The architecture has been envisioned by Mr. Tripat Girdhar of Arete Studio, while the interiors are curated by internationally renowned designer Reza Kabul. The landscape design is being crafted by Deeproots Design, Singapore, ensuring that every outdoor space reflects international standards of aesthetics and functionality. Together, these distinguished collaborators are shaping a living environment that seamlessly blends design excellence with timeless elegance.

Riseonic Terrace Homes is not merely building residences; it is shaping a new benchmark for luxury living in the Tricity. Guided by the philosophy of "Rise to a Higher Living" and inspired by the belief to "Thrive. Rise. Inspire.", the project represents a future where luxury is measured not only by what one owns, but by how one lives. As the skyline evolves, Riseonic stands poised to become an enduring symbol of aspiration, achievement, and elevated living.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.