‘Rising Women of India’: 16 Profiles Highlighted by All India Association for Author, Artist and Educational Forum

In a nation where resilience, talent, and determination continue to shape the future, the All India Association for Author Artist and Educational Forum presents a special Women’s Day feature titled “Rising Women of India: 16 Stories of Courage, Creativity and Leadership.” This editorial initiative celebrates sixteen remarkable women from diverse fields who are redefining success through perseverance, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to empowering others.

Advertisement

Dr. Sukhjeet Kaur – Healing with Compassion, Empowering with Knowledge:

Dr. Sukhjeet Kaur (MD Homeopathy, Gold Medalist, PhD Scholar) is an award-winning homeopathic physician, infertility specialist, counsellor, and motivational speaker with over 15 years of experience in holistic healthcare. She has successfully treated more than 10,000 patients across India and abroad, particularly in areas related to infertility, hormonal imbalance, and emotional wellness.

Advertisement

Her approach combines classical homeopathy with counselling and motivational guidance, emphasizing the deep connection between emotional health and physical wellbeing. Dr. Kaur believes infertility and hormonal challenges are not only medical concerns but are often influenced by stress, lifestyle, and emotional factors.

Advertisement

Her clinical insights have been presented at national and international forums, including the prestigious Hahnemann College of Homeopathy in London. Beyond clinical practice, she actively conducts workshops and awareness sessions on women’s health and mental wellbeing. Recently she attended the International Ayush Conference and AAAS 2026 at Indore as a delegate and personality.

Through her work, Dr. Kaur continues to inspire women to prioritize their health and break the stigma surrounding infertility and mental health.

Advertisement

Dr. Kavita Sony – Championing Emotional Wellness:

Dr. Kavita Sony is a distinguished psychologist, counsellor, and emotional wellness expert dedicated to helping individuals achieve emotional balance and resilience. Specializing in child and adult counselling, family therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and emotional wellbeing coaching, she has supported numerous individuals navigating stress, anxiety, trauma, and relationship challenges.

As the Founder of KS Counsellor & More, she has created a trusted platform that offers professional psychological support and practical life strategies. Her approach blends scientific therapy methods with empathy and understanding.

Dr. Sony is also an active mental health advocate who participates in awareness campaigns and workshops aimed at reducing the stigma around psychological struggles. A strong supporter of women empowerment, she believes emotionally confident women build stronger families and healthier societies.

Her work continues to guide individuals—especially women—toward healing, self-confidence, and purposeful living.

Dr. Ruhi Banerjee – Transforming Education and Careers:

Dr. Ruhi Banerjee is a distinguished education strategist and international career development professional with more than 25 years of experience in academic leadership and mentoring. With academic qualifications including a B.Ed and MBA, she has served in key leadership roles across Army schools, public schools, and international institutions.

Currently an International Licensed Career Development Professional certified by the International Career Counsellors Club, London, she mentors students and professionals in making informed career decisions. She is also associated with Mentoria Education, Mumbai, where she guides individuals toward global career opportunities.

Dr. Banerjee serves as the Head of Partnerships & Alliances at the International Business Startup & E-commerce Alliance and is the Founder of “The Woman,” a global platform dedicated to gender equality and women’s leadership.

Her work emphasizes integrating leadership skills, emotional intelligence, and entrepreneurship into modern education.

Dr. Shivangi Tewari Mishra – Voice of Empowerment through Education and Writing:

Dr. Shivangi Tewari Mishra is an author, life coach, and educator who has dedicated more than 15 years to empowering young minds and women through knowledge and inspiration. Holding a Ph.D. in History along with degrees from Allahabad University, Kanpur University, and Awadh University, she believes education should nurture both intellect and character.

Her interactions with students facing self-doubt inspired her to expand her role beyond teaching into writing and motivational guidance. She encourages women to develop emotional strength, self-confidence, and financial independence.

Dr. Mishra has contributed to over 15 anthologies and authored books including “जीवनसंजीवनी” and “Be The Beginner Of Your Life.” Her achievements include the Adarsh Ratan Samman, Research Excellence Award, Legacy Award 2024, and Women Excellence Award 2025.

Through literature and mentoring, she continues to inspire women to discover their inner strength.

Dr. Haleema Yezdani – Compassionate Healthcare Leader:

Dr. Haleema Yezdani is a respected general physician and healthcare leader known for her compassionate patient-centric approach. As the Founder and Chief Consultant of Taj Cure and Care Family Clinic, she has built a healthcare space focused on accessible and ethical medical services.

During the COVID-19 pandemic she actively served communities, providing both medical care and health awareness. She strongly promotes preventive healthcare, encouraging women to prioritize regular screenings and mental wellbeing.

Her work has been recognized through honors such as the Jewel of India Award, Karnataka Excellence Awards, and the Proud Indian Award for Excellence in Medical Service.

Dr. Yezdani also mentors aspiring women in medicine, believing education and confidence are key to empowerment.

Kirti V – Literary Creativity and Women’s Voice:

Kirti V, originally from Kerala and now based in Bangalore, is an IT professional, educator, and award-winning writer whose creative journey began during the 2020 pandemic. A multilingual writer and passionate bibliophile, she blends poetry, prose, and storytelling to explore human emotions and personal reflection.

Her literary work has been recognized through awards including the Literoma Author of the Year (2021), NE8X Tagore Commemorative Award (2022), Ukiyoto Poet of the Year (2022), and Swami Vivekananda Inspiration Award (2025).

Kirti’s books include Tides of Life, From My Pen, and Poetic Pearls. Through her writing and literary performances, she encourages women to embrace creativity, self-expression, and personal identity.

Bhoomika Diwan – Bridging Technology and Personal Growth:

Bhoomika Diwan is an author, IT professional, and growth mindset coach whose work connects technology, personal development, and social awareness. Through her writings and mentoring, she encourages individuals to cultivate resilience, adaptability, and self-belief.

Her experience in the technology sector provides a structured approach to problem-solving, while her creative work explores themes of transformation and empowerment.

As a growth mindset coach, Bhoomika guides individuals to overcome self-doubt and develop sustainable confidence. She strongly advocates financial independence for women, emphasizing that economic freedom allows women to make decisions with dignity and security.

Nahida Mohamed – A Story of Resilience and Reinvention:

Nahida Mohamed from Thrissur, Kerala, is a mother, academician, motivational speaker, and beauty queen whose journey reflects extraordinary resilience. After childbirth, she was diagnosed with peripartum cardiomyopathy and spent weeks in critical medical care.

Following months of recovery and personal struggle, she rebuilt her life through yoga, fitness, and emotional healing. In 2022 she won the Kerala State Gold title at the Mrs. India One in a Million pageant, and in 2023 she was crowned Mrs. World Gorgeous Royal Global Queen.

Today she uses her platform to advocate mental health awareness and women empowerment while raising her daughter as a proud single mother.

Jyoti Meena – Leadership Rooted in Empathy:

Jyoti Meena’s journey from a small village in Rajasthan to national recognition highlights the power of determination and purpose-driven leadership. A graduate in Agriculture from the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, she gained valuable grassroots experience through the Rural Agricultural Work Experience Programme.

Her personal challenges during civil services preparation led her to advocate mental health awareness among young aspirants. In 2025 she became Miss Fabb India First Runner-Up and was appointed Global Brand Ambassador of AIAAAEF.

Certified in Leadership Skills from IIM Ahmedabad, Jyoti encourages young women to pursue education, confidence, and leadership with empathy.

Gita Ramachandran – Breaking Barriers in Engineering:

Gita Ramachandran is a pioneering engineer who became Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s first female engineer, breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry. A university rank holder from Regional Engineering College Calicut, she later led several groundbreaking technological projects during her corporate career.

Her leadership at Bharat Oman Refineries Limited helped establish the refinery as a next-generation digital facility. Beyond engineering, she founded Gita’s Gyan Academy, mentoring professionals in leadership and digital success.

She is also a strong advocate for inclusive workplaces and gender equality in corporate environments.

Dr. Roopa Modha – Global Advocate for Justice and Equality:

Dr. Roopa Modha is a multi-disciplinary leader, attorney, and humanitarian recognized by the Obama White House as a Changemaker. Her work spans law, advocacy, media, and global humanitarian initiatives.

As a law student she led a panel contributing to the removal of a marital rape exemption in state law. She has also organized bone marrow donor drives, anti-bullying campaigns, and initiatives supporting girls’ education.

An accomplished dancer, journalist, and television host, she uses media platforms to amplify social causes and promote women’s rights worldwide.

Jasmine Kakkar – Confidence, Fashion and Social Advocacy:

Jasmine Kakkar is a fashion personality and social advocate whose achievements include winning Mrs. Delhi 2025 and Mrs. Gurgaon 2025. She has walked the runway at Lakmé Fashion Week and CoFuture Runway, representing modern Indian women who combine ambition with social responsibility.

Her advocacy work focuses on encouraging women to become confident, self-reliant, and supportive of one another. Her contributions to social awareness have been recognized with the Bharat Seva Puraskar 2025.

Jasmine continues to inspire women to pursue dreams while uplifting their communities.

Dr. Mehjabeen – Champion of Global Mental Health:

Dr. Mehjabeen is a renowned clinical psychologist, psychotherapist, and life coach who founded Vision High Mental Health Wellness, an organization promoting emotional health and psychological support.

She also serves as Director of the Karnataka State Board – Mental Health & Human Rights and National Director of Health & Mental Well-Being at DASF. Through therapy, training programs, and awareness initiatives, she promotes mental health rights and emotional resilience.

An author and humanitarian, she has supported the education of over 500 underprivileged children and received numerous honors including the International Women Icon Award.

Ashu Verma Chaubey – Strength through Words and Creativity:

Mrs. Ashu Verma Chaubey, an electronics engineer and writer, transformed personal challenges—including pregnancy losses and raising premature triplets—into a powerful literary journey.

She has written over 1,000 poems, stories, and blogs, with works featured in multiple anthologies. Her poetry collection “Shades of a Woman Beyond Her Lihaaf” earned the Emily Dickinson Award.

She was also crowned Second Runner-Up at Mrs. India Dreams 2025 and received the title Mrs. Fabulous at Mrs. India International Queen 2025.

Through her writing, she inspires women to turn adversity into strength.

Lorraine Mathias – Reinvention and Global Empowerment:

Lorraine Mathias exemplifies reinvention and purposeful living. After more than three decades in the corporate world, she expanded her journey into philanthropy, modelling, and travel entrepreneurship.

A strong advocate for women’s rights, she actively supports education and empowerment initiatives for disadvantaged women and children. Her achievements include honors such as Style Icon of India, Perfect Woman Achiever, and Queen of Empress – Cordelia Cruises.

In 2025 she was featured among the 60 Most Inspiring Women in the World by Mid-Day.

Maahi A. Mehta – Spiritual Guidance and Empowering Entrepreneurship:

Maahi A. Mehta is a wellness professional, spiritual guide, counsellor, and entrepreneur who integrates psychology with metaphysical wisdom. With postgraduate qualifications in counselling psychology and dual master’s degrees in Business Administration and Humanities, she founded Psychic Sphere, a platform dedicated to spiritual guidance and emotional healing.

Specializing in numerology, tarot, and relationship counselling, she helps individuals build emotional resilience and clarity in life decisions.

She is also the founder of Jaipur Creations, a venture promoting handcrafted products and supporting women artisans. Through workshops and collaborations with NGOs, she regularly conducts awareness sessions to encourage women’s emotional wellbeing and self-confidence.

The inspiring journeys featured in “Rising Women of India: 16 Stories of Courage, Creativity and Leadership” remind us that empowerment grows through recognition, resilience, and shared stories. By highlighting these remarkable women, the All India Association for Author Artist and Educational Forum hopes to encourage more women to pursue their dreams with courage, uplift others, and contribute to building a more inclusive and progressive society.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.