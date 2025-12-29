Rohini Sethi – Fashion Designer & Creative Visionary

In the vibrant world of Indian haute couture, Rohini Sethi stands as a designer who masterfully blends heritage with modernity. Over more than a decade, she has built her fashion house into a name synonymous with luxury, craftsmanship, and bold artistic vision. Under her label Rohini Sethi Haute Couture, she has created ensembles that reflect individuality, artistic depth, and timeless glamour — proving that fabric, when treated with imagination, becomes an emotion.

Rohini began her design journey in Delhi, a city that shaped her early creative instincts and introduced her to the intricacies of couture. As her brand flourished, she expanded to Mumbai, where she continues to work with Bollywood personalities, public figures, social icons, and brides seeking personalised couture. Her signature style lies in hand-embroidered textures, rich detailing, and silhouettes that fuse traditional craft with global aesthetics.

A Couturier with a Growing Legacy

Each creation under Rohini Sethi Haute Couture is crafted as a work of art — weaving together luxury, individuality, and emotional storytelling. From bridal couture and red-carpet gowns to film costumes and handcrafted occasion wear, Rohini’s work echoes her philosophy of elegance, innovation, and empowerment. For her, couture is not merely fashion - it is how one feels in it.

Her portfolio further expands into performance and cinematic styling as she ventures into costume design for Bollywood films, web series, music albums, fashion weeks, and short-format productions. Her work is seen both on-screen and on the world’s most prestigious runways.

Designing for Films, Celebrities, Politicians and the Public Stage

Her work extends seamlessly into Bollywood, music, sports, and high-profile public figures. Rohini has designed for and collaborated with:

Bollywood & Public Personalities

Arbaaz Khan (brand endorsement), Sohail Khan, Mika Singh, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Govinda, Sunny Leone, Kriti Kharbanda, Hemant Kher, Umar Riaz (Big Boss 15), Arti Singh Sharma, Tanuj Virwani, Saniya Mirza, West Indies Cricketer Chris Gayle.

Political & Government Names

Designing for politicians, including MLA and former Cabinet Minister Aslma Shaikh, along with other senior leaders.

Marathi Entertainment Industry

Working actively with Marathi actors and singers, such as Mansi Nayak.

Other Notable Collaborations

Swaroop Bhatnagar and other known personalities across cinema, fashion, and public life.

Each collaboration reflects the designer’s finesse, versatility, and ability to tailor couture to personality.

Studio & Contact Details

Rohini Sethi Haute Couture, Atelier No. 2, Patil Wadi, Old Ferry Road, Near Satare Wadi BHD Madh Church, Madh Island, Malad West, Mumbai – 400061

For Appointments & Enquiries: +91 99997 3999

