In a nation where more than 90% of new businesses fail within five years, there is one question that reverberates continuously in the hearts and minds of entrepreneurs: Am I indeed profitable in my business or am I merely busy being busy? While most pursue revenues and ego metrics, actual business success rests on a simple yet oft-misunderstood metric—ROI, or Return on Investment. Though unavoidable, most business owners make it complex or ignore it. That is where Mr. Suresh Mansharamani, India's best business coach, comes in with his refreshing approach that cuts through the noise.

He says, “Whether you're investing time, money, people, or energy—every decision in your business must bring measurable returns. If it doesn’t, you're not investing, you're gambling.”

According to Mr. Mansharamani, most entrepreneurs make the mistake of looking at ROI only in financial terms. "Yes, the original ROI formula—(Net Profit / Investment) x 100—is significant. But in actual business decision making, ROI has to include more than intangible concepts such as customer trust, brand loyalty, employee loyalty, and market position." His training encourages a 360-degree approach to ROI, causing companies to measure both short-term profits and long-term value creation.

One of the biggest issues, he notes, is that Indian SMEs and startups often lack a structured approach to tracking returns. “Entrepreneurs get caught up in daily firefighting. They don’t pause to ask: ‘What did I get out of this Facebook campaign? What’s the ROI on hiring that new manager? Am I measuring the right KPIs?’” This is where he introduces the OKR (Objectives and Key Results) framework, aligning it directly with ROI tracking. As India’s top OKR coach, Mr. Mansharamani teaches companies how to link every goal with a quantifiable return, be it in customer acquisition, productivity, or profitability.

He also cautions against falling in love with one’s product or idea. “Just because you’re emotionally invested in something doesn’t mean it’s working. The market doesn’t pay for your emotions—it pays for value. Your ROI will tell you what’s valuable and what’s not. Listen to the numbers.”

When asked about startups burning cash in hopes of scale, his advice was sharp and clear: “Growth without ROI is a trap. Scaling a business that isn’t generating returns is like pouring water into a leaky bucket. Fix the leak first. That’s where coaching and external perspective matter. Entrepreneurs need someone who challenges their assumptions and brings clarity.”

Mr. Mansharamani’s practical methods and real-world examples resonate deeply with business owners across industries. From guiding unicorn founders to mentoring small-town entrepreneurs, his message on ROI remains the same—measure it, manage it, and multiply it. “Every rupee, every hour, and every decision in your business should move the needle. Otherwise, it’s just motion without progress.”

In today’s high-stakes business landscape, understanding ROI isn’t optional—it’s essential. With mentors like Mr. Suresh Mansharamani leading the way, Indian entrepreneurs now have the tools and clarity to make every investment count.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication