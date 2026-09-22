Rooftop Solar in Pune: Key Installation Factors and Considerations

Pune sees moderate sunshine hours throughout the year. The temperature and solar irradiance in Pune are way better than in other coastal regions in Maharashtra. Naturally, this has increased the number of solar companies offering rooftop installation across the city over the past few years.

The real problems often begin after the solar panel installation. Choosing the wrong company can mean lower-than-promised power generation, subsidy delays, and poor after-sales support.

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Here are the factors worth checking carefully before choosing a rooftop solar installer in Pune -

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1. Government Approval and Panel Certification

Before anything else, confirm that the company works only with BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards)-certified panels and that these panels appear on the ALMM (Approved List of Models and Manufacturers) list. Without the ALMM listing of the panels, your home won't qualify for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana subsidy. Most homeowners discover this problem after their panels are already installed, after which fixing it is not an option.

2. Real Experience with MSEDCL's Net Metering Process

Most of Pune falls under MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited), and getting your net metering approved involves a fairly specific local process. It includes registering on the PM Surya Ghar portal, feasibility checks, and eventually the net meter installation. This typically takes Rs 3 to 6 weeks in Maharashtra when handled properly.

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A company with genuine MSEDCL experience will already know the common hurdles in this process and how to avoid them.

3. Whether the System Is Actually Designed for Pune's Weather Conditions

Pune's climate is genuinely favourable for solar: more sun, less humidity, and a fairly predictable seasonal pattern compared to many other Indian cities. You must ask the company whether they are aware of Pune’s weather conditions. A system copied from a generic template, without factoring in the specific weather conditions, often falls short of its promised generation numbers. Therefore, knowing about a city’s climate changes is important for the solar panel company.

4. What You're Actually Getting in Terms of Warranty

Every installer will tell you their panels carry a Rs 25-year warranty, but the actual terms behind that promise vary quite a bit. Ask the company more specific questions, like:

Is this a performance warranty or a product warranty, and what is the difference between the two?

If the installer shuts down someday, will the manufacturer provide the warranty directly, or does it depend entirely on the installer being around?

Does the inverter carry its own separate warranty coverage?

Get the answers to all of these in writing. A verbal assurance during a sales pitch is not enough.

5. After-Sales Support Available Locally in Pune

A solar system needs to perform well for nearly 25 years, which means the sale is just the beginning. You must ask the company how many service technicians they have based in Pune, and how quickly they respond to a complaint if anything goes wrong within the upcoming years. Also, ask whether the company provides any monitoring app that flags a drop in unit generation automatically, rather than leaving you to notice it yourself months later.

6. Verifiable Installations in Your Part of the City

It helps to ask for references of a few installations by the company within the same or nearby areas in Pune, rather than relying on photos or projects done in other cities. A genuinely experienced solar company should easily be able to show you homes they've worked on in areas like Kothrud, Baner, Viman Nagar, or Hadapsar. A company that avoids sharing this kind of proof is worth being cautious about.

7. A Transparent, Itemised Price Breakdown

Any good solar company in Pune should provide the final quote with the cost of the panels, inverter, mounting structure, wiring, and installation, rather than showing a single lump sum. This makes it far easier to compare quotes fairly across companies. Also keep in mind, the PM Surya Ghar subsidy gets credited directly to the customer’s bank account after commissioning, so it is not adjusted against the installer's quoted price.

Why the Right Installer Actually Matters

Using the right solar panel for home can make a huge difference to your solar system's performance. Even with the same roof and sunlight, poor installation, incorrect panel placement, or low-quality components can reduce your savings for years.

This is why many homeowners look for installers that provide end-to-end support rather than just equipment. For example, SolarSquare offers a custom solar system for every home instead of using a one-size-fits-all approach. It is the #1 rooftop solar company in India, as per the PM Surya Ghar Portal. They have installed around 50,000+ homes till 10th August 2026 in India. They have more than 10 years of experience in installing rooftop solar systems. Here are a few more pointers that you should consider about SolarSquare -

The company uses only BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and ALMM (Approved List of Models and Manufacturers)-certified panels.

They conduct a proper site assessment before quoting a price.

Their installations are backed with an actual savings guarantee, committing to a specific yearly output and compensating homeowners at Rs. 8 per unit if the system underperforms. This feature comes with their AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) plan.

They also run a structured after-sales maintenance program with scheduled visits, rather than treating installation as the end of the service. This also comes within their AMC plan.

Making a Confident Choice

Installing rooftop solar is one of the most practical upgrades a homeowner can make in Pune, given the city's sunshine and the current subsidy support. Still, the company behind the installation matters more than most people realise. It affects everything from how smoothly your subsidy comes through to how well your system holds up over the next two decades.

Understanding what to actually check before requesting quotes is a useful starting point. Comparing installers across these seven factors may take extra time, but can prevent years of avoidable trouble.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.