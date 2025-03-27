DT
PT
S. Amrit Pal Singh Sachdeva Re-Elected as President of Global Sikh Council for a Historic Fourth Term

S. Amrit Pal Singh Sachdeva Re-Elected as President of Global Sikh Council for a Historic Fourth Term

Updated At : 07:17 PM Mar 27, 2025 IST
The Global Sikh Council (GSC) proudly announces the re-election of S. Amrit Pal Singh Sachdeva as its President for an unprecedented fourth consecutive term. The decision was unanimously approved during the GSC General Body Meeting held on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 7:30 PM (IST).

In another significant development, S. Gulbarg Singh Basi has been elected as the first Chairman of the GSC Board of Directors, marking a new chapter in the Council’s governance and strategic direction.

Under S. Amrit Pal Singh Sachdeva’s leadership, the GSC has made remarkable progress in advancing Sikh values and global initiatives. The Council continues to drive impactful projects, including PEHEL, which now operates over 80 centers in Punjab, India, the Maa Boli Punjabi projects (India, UAE/Dubai & Kenya), Women Empowerment programs, Interfaith initiatives, and the Mool Nanakshahi Calendar campaign. In addition, Global Sikhi Scholars and the “Sikhi in the next 5, 10, 20 years and beyond” initiative are shaping the future of Sikh thought, education, and engagement worldwide.

The newly elected Executive Committee for the next term is as follows:

  • S. Amrit Pal Singh Sachdeva – President
  • Sdn. Mandeep Kaur – Vice President
  • Dr. Kala Singh – Secretary
  • S. Davinder Singh Eari – Treasurer
  • S. Charanjit Singh – Media and PR
  • S. Narinder Pal Singh – Assistant Secretary
  • S. Harinder Singh Bhatti – Media and PR Assistant

With members from over 30 countries, the Global Sikh Council remains committed to being the unified voice of Sikhs worldwide. It continues to promote Sikh heritage, language, and global solidarity, ensuring that Sikh values remain strong in the modern world.

For more information, please visit www.globalsikhcouncil.org.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

