Saakshi Verma and Her Work in Ayurveda-Focused Healthcare Initiatives in India

In an industry built on tradition, Saakshi Verma chose transformation.

Most founders inherit businesses.

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Some inherit a legacy.

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But very few build an entirely new standard for an ancient system of healing.

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At a time when Ayurveda was often reduced to dusty clinics, inconsistent patient care and medicines handed out in unnamed packets, Saakshi Verma saw something no one else did, not just the flaws in the system, but the possibility of rebuilding it with dignity, trust and world-class patient care.

But like many young people carrying the courage to do something extraordinary, she also carried confusion.

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After completing her Business Administration degree from Boston University, Saakshi returned to India with ambition in her heart but uncertainty in her mind. She knew she wanted to build something meaningful and impactful, but she did not yet know where to begin, what industry to enter or how her purpose would eventually unfold.

Her parents were never against her dreams.

What worried them was the struggle that could come with them.

Coming from a non-business background, her family had little understanding of entrepreneurship, especially in a field as unconventional and deeply traditional as Ayurveda. There was no roadmap, no legacy business to inherit and no prior experience to guide her. Yet during the most uncertain phase of her life, her parents remained her emotional foundation. Even when they feared the hardships ahead, they stood beside her, supporting her journey while she slowly figured out her path.

And eventually, she did.

What she didn’t know then was that one ordinary doctor’s visit would redefine her life and eventually, the future of modern Ayurvedic healthcare.

The Moment That Sparked a Movement

When Saakshi sought Ayurvedic treatment for a personal health concern, she expected healing.

What she encountered instead was an industry struggling to evolve.

Ancient science. Powerful treatments. Proven wisdom.

Yet the patient experience felt neglected, medicines were handed over in ziplock bags without labels, little privacy, minimal guidance and almost no long-term follow-up.

For many, it would have been a disappointing experience.

For Saakshi, it became a turning point.

She realised Ayurveda did not lack potential.

It lacked structure, trust and patient-centricity.

And that realisation became the foundation of Yukti Herbs Ayurvedic Hospital.

Building More Than a Brand, Building Belief

What began as a vision for an Ayurvedic products company quickly evolved into something much larger.

Without any family business background or industry roadmap, Saakshi started from scratch, navigating certifications, legal approvals, research and formulation development entirely on her own.

But as patients began responding positively to the products, another truth emerged.

People did not just need medicine.

They needed guidance.

They needed accountability.

Most importantly, they needed someone who genuinely cared about their healing journey.

Instead of treating healthcare like a transaction, Saakshi built a system rooted in human connection.

She onboarded MD and PhD-qualified Ayurvedic doctors, introduced tele-consultation support and ensured that every patient received a dedicated care executive for continuous follow-up and emotional support.

Her philosophy was simple yet revolutionary:

Healing works best when patients feel heard, understood and supported.

Redefining What an Ayurvedic Hospital Can Feel Like

While many healthcare spaces focus only on treatment, Saakshi focused on experience.

When patients with chronic illnesses required deeper therapies, she established a Panchakarma facility designed not like a clinical institution, but like a healing sanctuary.

Clean. Calm. Hygienic. Therapeutic.

Every detail was intentional because Saakshi strongly believes:

“The body cannot heal where the mind does not feel safe.”

As patients began travelling from across India for treatment, she further expanded the ecosystem by developing a dedicated 10-bed stay facility, making long-term Ayurvedic healing more comfortable and accessible for families from outside the city.

This wasn’t just infrastructure expansion.

It was a complete reimagination of holistic healthcare.

The Founder Who Made Affordable Healthcare Her Mission

For Saakshi, Ayurveda was never meant to be exclusive.

She believed quality healthcare should not depend on income, privilege or geography.

That belief pushed her to pursue one of the most demanding milestones in Indian healthcare, NABH accreditation. Over two relentless years, she worked toward building systems and standards that would allow patients to access cashless treatment and insurance reimbursement facilities.

Because in her words and actions alike:

Healthcare is not a luxury. It is a right.

Today, her work stands as a rare bridge between ancient Ayurvedic wisdom and modern healthcare standards.

Earning Recognition the Hard Way

In an industry historically shaped by legacy surnames and inherited authority, Saakshi Verma built credibility through perseverance, results and patient trust.

Her contribution to healthcare and entrepreneurship has earned recognition from multiple prestigious institutions and government bodies. She has been honoured by Tricity Women Entrepreneurs, recognised by the Government of India as an inspiring force in the sector, awarded by former Cabinet Minister Dr Baljeet Kaur and celebrated through multiple Rotary honours for her contribution to patient care and wellness.

But despite the accolades, her motivation remains deeply personal.

“When a patient tells me they’ve struggled for years and finally feel better,” Saakshi says, “that’s everything. That’s why we do this.”

Saakshi Verma Isn’t Just Building a Hospital, She’s Building the Future of Ayurveda

Today, Saakshi Verma is leading a healthcare movement that aims to bring Ayurveda back into the centre of Indian households, not as an alternative, but as a trusted first line of treatment.

Her vision is bold, modern and deeply rooted in purpose:

To make Ayurveda and Panchakarma accessible, affordable, scientifically trusted and emotionally humane for every family.

And through Yukti Herbs Ayurveda & Panchakarma Hospital, she is proving that ancient healing systems can evolve without losing their soul.

Because some founders build businesses.

Saakshi Verma is building a legacy.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saakshiverma20/

Website: https://www.yuktiherbs.com/

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