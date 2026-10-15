Saket Mohta on Merlin Group’s Expansion Plans and New Construction Projects

Indian real estate has witnessed multi-fold growth in recent years. Driven by rapid urbanization, massive infrastructure projects, and the transparency brought by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), the market is booming.

However, this growth has been uneven. While primary Tier-1 metros have captured immediate attention, several regions across Eastern India and key Tier-2 cities have yet to unlock their full economic potential. This gap is where progressive regional giants are stepping in to capitalize on under-penetrated markets.

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A prime example is the Merlin Group, a real estate leader that has dominated the Kolkata landscape for over four decades.

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Under the leadership of Managing Director Saket Mohta, the company has evolved into a professionally managed, technology-driven corporate enterprise. Lets delve further.

Merlin Group is a leading real estate conglomerate in India, established in 1984 by Mr. Sushil Mohta, that delivers prestigious residential and commercial infrastructure projects.

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Operating under the core philosophy of providing "More to Life," the company specializes in developing master-planned communities, high-end residential complexes, premium townships, world-class IT parks, commercial office spaces, modern retail shopping malls, country homes, industrial estates, and leisure venues like clubs and resorts.

For its clients, the group offers a comprehensive range of premium real estate solutions that emphasize luxury, architectural innovation, sustainable practices, and strategic urban location.

Beyond high-quality living and working spaces, Merlin Group provides experiential lifestyle amenities, seamlessly integrated public services within self-sufficient townships, and customer-centric support systems that ensure smooth project delivery, long-term asset value, and elevated living standards across major markets like Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, and Colombo.

"At our core, we believe that there is always more to life than just finding a place to stay. We don’t just set bricks and mortar; we pour our hearts into creating a living experience filled with comfort, laughter, and belonging. Our true purpose is to transform everyday spaces into personal sanctuaries-crafting vibrant, love-filled homes where your family’s unique story can beautifully unfold, rather than just building houses," says Saket Mohta.

He further reflects, "And there is no place where this purpose runs deeper than in Kolkata, which has always been the very soul and beating heart of Merlin Group.

This is where our journey began, and no matter how far we expand, this city remains our anchor and our home. Today, with a new wave of regional change, we look toward the future of Kolkata with renewed optimism, deep hope, and immense passion.

“As our nation moves forward with the visionary goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, we strongly believe that the real estate and infrastructure sectors will be the backbone of this transformation.

We are looking forward to proactive government support, targeted funds, and collaborative policies aligned with these national priorities.”

“For us, it is not just about building commercial spaces or housing, it is about receiving the catalyst we need to truly revitalize Bengal, fueling its growth, and ensuring that the heart of Merlin beats stronger than ever as we help build a developed India." Saket adds.

Driven by this profound sense of purpose and local devotion, Merlin Group stands perfectly poised for its next great chapter of exponential growth. By seamlessly blending its decades-old legacy with forward-thinking innovation, the conglomerate is expanding its footprint and setting new benchmarks across residential, commercial, and industrial landscapes.

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