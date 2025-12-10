Sanjay Laul Receives the ‘Asia’s Most Inspirational Leader’ Award at the Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025

Sanjay Laul, Founder of MSM Unify and Laul Global, has been recognised with the Asia’s Most Inspirational Leader Award at the Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025, marking a two-decade journey that began in Tier-2 India and has grown into a global education & workforce ecosystem.

Held at Amari, Bangkok, the conclave brought together Asia’s leading innovators under the theme “Innovating Tomorrow: Leading With Vision and Impact,” recognising organisations and leaders who have advanced innovation, leadership, and socio-economic progress.

From Tier-2 India to Global Leadership

A first-generation entrepreneur, Laul began with the belief that “talent is evenly distributed, opportunity is not.” His early venture, Kampus Landing, exposed him to the aspirations of students in Tier-2 and Tier-3 India and the structural gaps that limited access to global education. These insights shaped the foundation of MSM, MSM Unify, and eventually Laul Global.

Building a New Model for International Education

Between 2012–13, Laul developed a new representation model for Northern Lights College, which became the basis of MSM’s Global and In-Country Offices. MSM quickly expanded to institutions across British Columbia and Ontario, adding Capilano University and later multiple partners across provinces. From 2013–19, MSM evolved from a recruitment partner into a multi-country ecosystem with public–private partnerships, advisory boards, and professionalised agent networks, all built with disciplined, compliance-driven growth.

MSM Unify and Laul Global: From Company to Ecosystem

Laul founded MSM to shift the sector from fragmented, relationship-based operations to transparent, technology-enabled pathways. This vision matured into MSM Unify, an AI-powered platform connecting students, institutions, and agents.

As the Founder of Laul Global, he integrated student mobility, online degrees, upskilling, and workforce pathways into one ecosystem now spanning 30+ countries, 50+ institutional and government partnerships, 1,500+ campuses, and over 1 million learners, enabling US$300+ million in tuition revenue. MSM Unify has surpassed 1,000 partner campuses, earned AIRC Certification, and been shortlisted for leading global awards. In 2023, Laul transitioned to Founder & Advisor, steering the broader Laul Global strategy.

Investing in Institutions, Skills, and Lifelong Learning

Through Laul Global Ventures, he has built a multi-brand portfolio across education and applied learning, including Q Academy, Eton College Canada, Multihexa College, Taylor Pro College, and Florida Coastal University. His leadership roles across these institutions demonstrate system-level influence across post-secondary education, skills, and workforce development.

MSM Unify’s India Expansion

The award coincides with a major India expansion, backed by a US$20 million investment that includes new offices in Noida, Gurugram, and Ahmedabad, mobility hubs in major cities, and a roadmap toward 250+ franchise-based recruitment hubs. These initiatives strengthen India’s student mobility infrastructure and support foreign university campuses in the country.

Skilling the Future Through MSMGrad

Laul’s certification platform, MSMGrad, offers programs in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, blockchain, and digital marketing, aligning with national priorities like Skill India and Digital India. The platform bridges the gap between education and employability, reinforcing his belief that learning must create workforce-ready talent.

Leadership Philosophy and Public Voice

His leadership is grounded in discipline, systems thinking, and nation-building, summarised in his philosophy: “Clarity, courage, and daily discipline is what turn imagination into impact.” Featured across leading media outlets such as The Economic Times, Hindustan Times, The Hindu, India Today, and Moneycontrol, Laul advocates for education systems that act as bridges rather than barriers.

Legacy of Purpose and Impact

From a modest advisory venture in Ahmedabad to a multi-country education-to-workforce ecosystem, Laul has built a purpose-led movement rooted in access, transparency, and social responsibility. This award recognises not only his achievements but the enduring impact of a leader who transformed a personal belief into a global reality.

Recognition and Congratulations from The Brand Story

Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, The Brand Story, congratulated Mr. Sanjay Laul, stating, “Heartiest congratulations to Mr Sanjay Laul for receiving the Asia’s Most Inspirational Leader Award at the Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025. His vision, ethical leadership, and transformative approach in global education continue to inspire millions.”

Mr. Siddesh Pathre, Managing Partner at The Brand Story, added, “Mr Sanjay Laul’s unwavering commitment to innovation, transparency, and social impact makes him a true trailblazer. Many congratulations to him on winning the Asia’s Most Inspirational Leader award at the Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025. This recognition is a testament to his leadership and lasting influence on global education.”

