Satya Tripathi Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Water Transversality Global Awards & Conclave 2026

Dr Satya Tripathi, Secretary General, Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet, was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave 2026, organised by India Water Foundation held on 6–7 March at the India International Centre, New Delhi. The honour recognized his longstanding contributions to advancing global sustainability, environmental governance, and climate action.

Advertisement

He also played a key role in shaping the global dialogue across multiple sessions on the first day of the conference, Dr. Tripathi emphasized the urgency of integrated governance and science-driven policy responses to address the interconnected challenges of climate change, water security, and environmental sustainability.

Advertisement

Dr. Tripathi first chaired the Thematic Plenary on “ESG-Aligned Finance & Governance to Combat Greenwashing,” where policymakers, experts, and industry leaders discussed the need for credible ESG frameworks and transparent financial mechanisms to ensure that sustainability commitments translate into real environmental outcomes. He highlighted that addressing environmental challenges requires a convergence of science, policy, and political will, noting that the scientific evidence on climate change is already clear and deeply concerning.

Advertisement

Citing global climate data, Dr. Tripathi explained that scientists use the period 1850–1900 as the baseline for measuring global warming, and the planet reached approximately 0.5°C of warming by 1987 and 1°C by 2017. According to projections by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world now faces an extremely high likelihood of breaching the 1.5°C warming threshold within the coming decade, possibly even earlier. He stressed that the shrinking timeline for climate action should serve as a wake-up call for governments, industries, and societies across the world.

Dr. Tripathi also moderated the Global Leaders’ Dialogue, which brought together prominent international voices working on sustainable governance. The panel featured distinguished experts including Mr. Raj Kumar Beniwal, Managing Director Gujarat Narmada Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. and Secretary (Urban Housing), Dr. Eric Tardieu, Director General, International Office of Water and Secretary General, International Network of Basin Organisations, Mr. Alex Simalabwi, Executive Secretary and CEO, Global Water Partnership, Ms. Ulrike Kelm, Deputy Executive Director, International Water Resources Association, and Dr. Ash Pachauri, Co-Founder and Director, POP Movement. The discussion focused on strengthening global cooperation, financing mechanisms, and policy innovation to address complex environmental challenges.

Advertisement

During his remarks, Dr. Tripathi underscored that water must not be treated as an isolated resource, but as the foundation of life itself, connecting ecosystems, human health, food systems, and energy production. He noted that India, despite hosting nearly 18% of the world’s population, possesses only about 4% of global freshwater resources, making efficient water governance and integrated resource management a national and global priority.

He also highlighted the alarming pace of groundwater depletion, particularly in developing economies, emphasizing the need to better understand the nexus between water, energy, health, and the environment. Dr. Tripathi pointed out that more than 150 countries share water resources, illustrating the deeply interconnected nature of global water systems and the importance of international cooperation.

As part of the conference programme, Dr. Tripathi also joined a high-level Fireside Chat alongside Shri Amit Kumar Ghosh, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Shri Sampath Kumar, CEO, Meghalaya Basin Development Authority. The session was moderated by Mr. Ronak Patel from ABP Network and explored governance innovations, sustainable development pathways, and cross-sector collaboration to address the water-energy-environment nexus.

Highlighting examples of transformative solutions, Dr. Tripathi referred to the community natural farming programme in Andhra Pradesh, now one of the world’s largest sustainable agriculture initiatives, involving hundreds of thousands of farmers, many of them women working through self-help groups. By eliminating chemical fertilizers and pesticides, the programme has significantly reduced water consumption, demonstrating how systemic agricultural reforms can contribute to water conservation and environmental sustainability.

Dr. Tripathi concluded by emphasizing that financing sustainability alone is not sufficient unless financial systems are designed to support real structural change. He called for stronger alignment between finance, policy frameworks, and grassroots action to ensure that sustainability initiatives lead to measurable and lasting environmental impact.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.