Scapes Hospitality Redefines Ultra-Luxury in the Hills; Launches 1842 Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh

India’s second-home market is witnessing remarkable growth, with India’s real estate sector projected to reach $5-7 trillion by 2047. According to a Savills India study, approximately 70% of prospective buyers are considering purchasing a second home within the next two years, signalling the rapid growth of the sector. Second-home investments are no longer just luxury purchases but strategic financial assets. The influx of new demand has opened doors for developers who understand the changing preferences of luxury homebuyers and are keen to cater to their desires for both investment potential and a tranquil lifestyle.

Scapes Hospitality, a luxury real estate developer, identified a gap in the market for ultra-luxury, nature-centric second homes. Conceptualised by Sanjay Khanna, Ashish Singh, and Sameer Mutreja, their vision was to redefine the concept of second homes by blending exceptional design, exclusivity, privacy, and nature’s tranquillity to create bespoke living experiences. Scapes Hospitality’s portfolio includes several landmark projects, such as Scapes Siolim, Scapes Duo Vida and Scapes Origin, ensuring that every villa offers something unique for discerning buyers.

Now Scapes Hospitality has launched their latest luxury villa project in the heart of Kasauli, opposite Sanawar School Gate in Himachal Pradesh named 1842 Kasauli. This project consists of only 39 luxury villas spread across 10 acres with 90% forest cover, offering residents unparalleled views and a deeply intimate connection to nature. The villas feature luxurious amenities, including private pools, heated flooring and a state-of-the-art clubhouse.

Ashish Singh, Co-Founder & Promoter, Scapes Hospitality said, "Hill stations are rapidly emerging as prime investment destinations within the ultra-luxury segment. Our success in Kasauli, where we've achieved significant sales, reflects the growing recognition of these locations as offering not just a tranquil lifestyle retreat, but also a compelling investment opportunity. The combination of strong rental yields and substantial property appreciation, coupled with improved accessibility, makes these second homes a truly astute long-term asset. Each property of 1842 Kasauli is projected to yield a rental return of 5-8%".

Kasauli, a charming hill station known for its colonial-era charm, offers both seclusion and accessibility - key factors that make it an ideal location for second homes. The project, with an investment of INR 150 crores, features villas priced between INR 7 crore and INR 10 crore, while individual estates are valued at approximately INR 15 crore – INR 25 crore, and each can be customized according to the buyer’s unique preferences. The flexibility of the design process, along with the highly personalized approach to construction, ensures that each villa truly reflects the tastes and desires of its owner.

The villas took inspiration from Kasauli's rich history, particularly the year 1842 when it was established as a cantonment. They are designed for those seeking privacy, relaxation, and a deeper connection to the natural beauty of the area. The plans are to bring the fabled stories of Kasauli to life with an elegant classical-style clubhouse, allowing residents to relish the nostalgia of the good old days.

“With 1842 Kasauli, we aim to provide a sanctuary for our customers who are seeking exclusivity, serenity, and a deep connection with nature,” says Sameer Mutreja, Co-Founder & Promoter, Scapes Hospitality. “Our objective is to curate unforgettable experiences by harmonizing heritage aesthetics with contemporary luxury. By blending tradition with modern comfort, we aim to create a distinctive ambiance that captivates visitors. Through thoughtfully bespoke-designed experiences, we strive to offer an authentic connection to the past while ensuring a luxurious home. The villas embody vintage architecture inside and out, offering a unique living experience. With varying sizes, they feature estates with gardens, conservatories, pools, hot tubs, and barbecue spaces for refined comfort and leisure.”

Rooted in the ethos of immersive and experiential stays, 1842 Kasauli honours the town’s colonial legacy while offering modern comforts. Meticulously designed, it boasts world-class amenities, including a Wellness Centre, Club House with fine dining along with an English bar, an indoor heated pool, a pickleball court, and scenic vantage points. Spacious living areas, elegant bedrooms, and well-equipped kitchens make it perfect for extended stays and family gatherings. The interiors blend contemporary aesthetics with local influences, fostering a warm, natural ambiance. Catering to buyers seeking tranquillity, wellness, and luxury, it offers an exclusive retreat seamlessly connected to nature. This approach to design is evident in every aspect of the 1842 Kasauli villas, from the use of sustainable materials to the integration of eco-friendly technologies like solar power. Every element is meticulously planned to enhance the living experience and ensure that residents can enjoy luxury without compromising their commitment to the environment.

The Villas vary in size and orientation, with some designed as expansive estates, while others feature large garden areas, conservatories, private pools, hot tubs, and outdoor barbecue spaces, offering a unique living experience. The villas typically range in size from 4,000 to 6,000 square feet, while the Club House spans an area of 10,000 to 13,000 square feet. Fifty percent of the project has already been sold, and the entire project will be completed within the next 3 years.

"Our vision is to offer discerning buyers a unique and personalized living experience," said Sanjay Khanna, Co-Founder & Promoter, Scapes Hospitality. "From the outset, our approach to constructing these villas has been clear—each property should feel as if it were designed specifically for its owner. By blending sophisticated architecture with exceptional craftsmanship and full-service offerings to the owners, we redefine luxury living in Kasauli. Set against pristine landscapes and fresh mountain air, these villas offer more than elegance; they provide a natural retreat that promotes wellness, relaxation, and mental rejuvenation. Once a buyer has completed the purchase formalities we shall complete and hand over the villa within 12 months”.

The sample villa is thoughtfully designed, offering a seamless blend of comfort, functionality, and elegance.

Ground Floor

The villa features a welcoming porch and a stylish entrance with easy elevator access. Inside, a spacious lounge area leads to four well-appointed bedrooms, each with an attached bathroom and a private balcony. An outdoor multi-purpose space provides the perfect setting for open-air relaxation and entertainment.

First Floor

The master bedroom serves as a private retreat, featuring a spacious closet, an en-suite bathroom, and a private balcony. Another cozy bedroom, complete with an attached bathroom and a charming balcony, offers a personal space for relaxation. The first floor also includes an architectural link that connects the indoor areas to a tranquil garden.

Second Floor

Designed for leisure and social gatherings, the second floor offers a comfortable space for relaxation and entertainment. An outdoor extension provides scenic views and fresh air, enriching the living experience. This level also includes a well-equipped kitchen for efficient meal preparation, a dedicated dining area for shared meals, and guest facilities that ensure privacy by restricting access to private sleeping areas.

Attic

The attic is a versatile space, ideal for both productivity and relaxation. It provides a serene environment for work while offering breathtaking panoramic views, making it a perfect retreat for contemplation and inspiration. Thoughtfully designed, this space adds to the villa’s luxurious appeal, ensuring a comfortable and enriching lifestyle for residents.

Looking Ahead

As the luxury second home market continues to evolve in India, developers like Scapes Hospitality are setting new benchmarks in exclusivity, design, and investment potential. By offering homes that are more than just properties but lifestyle experiences, they are redefining what it means to invest in a second home in India. The launch of 1842 Kasauli marks the beginning of a new chapter in the luxury second home market in the hills, where buyers can look forward to unparalleled living experiences that combine nature, luxury, and privacy in ways never seen before.

Looking ahead, Scapes Hospitality has ambitious plans for further expansion. With the success of their Goa projects and the promising response to 1842 Kasauli, the company is exploring new destinations in the hills and beyond, with plans to invest up to INR 500 crores in the next 3 to 5 years.

"We are on the verge of creating a whole new category of luxury living in India. Our goal is to build bespoke homes where every detail feels custom-tailored to the buyer's vision. We are not just building homes; we are shaping lifestyles for those who seek the extraordinary" concluded Sameer Mutreja.

For additional information, kindly visit: https://scapeshospitality.com/1842-kasauli

